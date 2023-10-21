News / India News / Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: ISRO begins countdown for first test flight
Live

Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: ISRO begins countdown for first test flight

Oct 21, 2023 06:36 AM IST
Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: The maiden Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) will demonstrate the Crew Escape System (CES) performance, said ISRO.

Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to carry out the first test flight for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission today at 8 am from its Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. According to the space agency, the maiden Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) will demonstrate the Crew Escape System (CES) performance. The success of this test flight would set the stage for the remaining qualification tests and uncrewed missions, leading to the first Gaganyaan program.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to carry out unmanned flight test for the Gaganyaan Mission in Sriharikota today.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to carry out unmanned flight test for the Gaganyaan Mission in Sriharikota today.

Notably, the Gaganyaan mission aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400km for a three-day mission and bring them safely back to Earth in 2025. The crew will be transported to the orbit on an LVM3 rocket - a vehicle that consists of solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages.

ISRO will begin live-streaming of the first test flight at 7:30 am. Watch it on ISRO's official website (isro.gov.in), YouTube, or Facebook page. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also stream the event live.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 21, 2023 06:36 AM IST

    Gaganyaan mission: Visuals from Satish Dhawan space center ahead of first test flight

    Gaganyaan mission live updates: Watch visuals from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will conduct Gaganyaan’s First Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) today.

  • Oct 21, 2023 06:28 AM IST

    Gaganyaan mission: What is it aimed at?

    Gaganyaan mission live updates: ISRO's Gaganyaan mission aims to send a three-member crew into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400km for three days and bring them safely back to Earth - with the landing set to take place in Indian sea waters. The mission is set to be carried out in 2025.

  • Oct 21, 2023 06:16 AM IST

    Gaganyaan mission: Where to watch the first flight test?

    Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: The ISRO will live stream the first flight test exercise on its official website (isro.gov.in), YouTube channel, or Facebook page. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also stream the event live on their channel.

  • Oct 21, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    Gaganyaan mission LIVE: ISRO begins countdown for first test flight

    Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to carry out the first flight test of the maiden mission that aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400km for three days and bring them safely back to Earth in 2025 - today. The exercise will be conducted at 8 am from ISRO's space center in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

Topics
gaganyaan gaganyaan mission isro + 1 more
Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: ISRO begins countdown for first test flight

Updated on Oct 21, 2023 06:36 AM IST

Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: The maiden Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) will demonstrate the Crew Escape System (CES) performance, said ISRO.

live Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to carry out unmanned flight test for the Gaganyaan Mission in Sriharikota today.(ISRO Twitter)
ByManjiri Chitre

