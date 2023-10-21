Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: ISRO begins countdown for first test flight

Gaganyaan mission LIVE updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to carry out the first test flight for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission today at 8 am from its Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. According to the space agency, the maiden Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) will demonstrate the Crew Escape System (CES) performance. The success of this test flight would set the stage for the remaining qualification tests and uncrewed missions, leading to the first Gaganyaan program. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to carry out unmanned flight test for the Gaganyaan Mission in Sriharikota today.(ISRO Twitter)

Notably, the Gaganyaan mission aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400km for a three-day mission and bring them safely back to Earth in 2025. The crew will be transported to the orbit on an LVM3 rocket - a vehicle that consists of solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages.

ISRO will begin live-streaming of the first test flight at 7:30 am. Watch it on ISRO's official website (isro.gov.in), YouTube, or Facebook page. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also stream the event live.