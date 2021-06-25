Galwan Valley deployment showed India’s intent to seek peace: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Indian Navy’s proactive forward deployment during the Galway Valley standoff with China last year signalled India’s intent of seeking peace as well as its readiness for any eventuality.

Speaking at the Southern Naval Command after reviewing the construction work of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) in Kochi, Rajnath Singh said that the project was originally given a nod by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and has made significant progress despite Covid-19.

“Yesterday, I also reviewed Project Seabird at Karwar, which will be the largest naval base of the Indian Navy in future, and will provide the facilities and infrastructure to support the navy's operations in the Indian Ocean region and beyond,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

The defence minister said that their urge towards modernisation, utilising India’s indigenous know-how and industry, is a primary priority and that 42 of the 44 warships being constructed at Indian shipyards are testimony to this.

Singh also praised the navy for its efforts in times of crisis such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Tauktae, which affected Gujarat and Maharashtra last month. “The navy has also made significant contributions in the fight against Covid, bringing back citizens from overseas during Op Samudra Setu-I, and much needed liquid medical oxygen during Samudra Setu-lI, despite dangers of Covid spread onboard warships. SAR efforts by the navy during Cyclone Tauktae showcased the spirit of daring and courage among our men and women in whites,” he added according to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Singh said that India will commission the first IAC next year. Terming the moment as the country’s pride and a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the minister noted that it will also be a “befitting tribute to 75 years of India’s Independence.”

During the event, Singh also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region or SAGAR and said that our efforts are in alignment with his vision of the initiative and that the wider goal of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific is to ensure peace and stability in the region.