Ganeshguri flyover to be inaugurated in Guwahati today

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the Ganeshguru flyover in Guwahati today, on the day of the of Durga Puja Shashthi.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ganeshguri flyover
Ganeshguri flyover(ANI file photo)
         

The flyover over National Highway 37 (NH 37), passes through Kaziranga National Park in Assam, was built as an attempt to protect wild animals, including endangered one-horned rhinos, from being hit by vehicles.

“The NH-37 is also an animal corridor and used by small and big animals, including elephants and rhinos. The main purpose for constructing the flyover is to protect the animals from being hit by vehicles while they cross the highway,” Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya had said.

Kaziranga is the biggest habitat for one-horned rhinos and gets submerged every year during monsoon season. Its inhabitants flee to higher ground for safety in neighbouring Karbi Anglong district by crossing NH 37.

In 2019, as many as 200 wild animals including 18 rhinos were killed in the park due to flooding, while 17 other animals, mostly deer, were killed by speeding vehicles as the animals tried crossing the highway.

