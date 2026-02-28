The Kerala government on Friday moved the state high court challenging the acquittal of actor Dileep and three others by a trial court in the 2017 actress abduction and gang rape case. Gangrape case: Kerala moves HC challenging actor Dileep’s acquittal

The Ernakulam principal sessions court, in December last year, had found Dileep and three others not guilty in the case, stating that the prosecution could not prove the charges of criminal conspiracy against the actor.

The court, however, found six others, including first accused Sunil NS aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni, guilty of offences, including gangrape, kidnapping and conspiracy. The sessions court later sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The acquittal of Dileep in the case had sparked strong response from many within the civil society and political realms. State law minister P Rajeev had affirmed in December that the state would challenge his exoneration by the court.

Apart from Dileep, the state has moved the high court to re-examine the acquittals of three other accused – Charly Thomas, Sanil Kumar and Sarath G Nair. In its appeal, the state has also pleaded for enhancement of the punishment awarded to the six convicts including, Sunil NS.

The six convicts, meanwhile, have moved the high court challenging their conviction.

On February 17, 2017, a leading Malayalam actress, while on her way from Thrissur to Kochi, was abducted and sexually assaulted inside a moving car. The assault was also videographed by the six-member gang headed by ‘Pulsar’ Suni. The prosecution argued that the kidnapping and gang rape of the actress was carried out on the instructions of Dileep who allegedly harboured resentment against her for being involved in his break-up and eventual divorce from actress Manju Warrier.

