Gangster Aman Sahu killed in gunfight with Jharkhand cops

ByC Raj Kumar, Ritesh Mishra
Mar 12, 2025 09:43 AM IST

Sahu was involved in more than 100 cases of murder, kidnapping, and extortion besides others.

Ranchi/Raipur: Gangster Aman Sahu was killed in an encounter with the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police when members of his gang tried to free him from police custody in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Tuesday, officials said.

In this undated photo, Gangster Aman Sao in police custody. Sao was killed in an encounter when members of his gang tried to free him from police custody in Jharkhand's Palamu district, while being brought to Ranchi from Raipur jail, Tuesday.(PTI)
In this undated photo, Gangster Aman Sao in police custody. Sao was killed in an encounter when members of his gang tried to free him from police custody in Jharkhand's Palamu district, while being brought to Ranchi from Raipur jail, Tuesday.(PTI)

According to police, the encounter took place around 9.30 am when Sahu was being brought from Raipur Jail in Chhattisgarh to Ranchi by an ATS team on transit remand for interrogation in two cases — murder of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) deputy general manager Kumar Gaurav (42) on March 8 and murder attempt on coal trader Vipin Mishra on March 7.

“On 11.03.2025 at around 09.30 am, information was received from superintendent of police, Palamu, that notorious gangster Aman Sahu was being taken from Central Jail Raipur by Anti-Terrorism Squad Jharkhand, Ranchi to be shifted to Central Jail Hotwar, Ranchi after presenting him in NIA court Ranchi. In the same sequence, taking advantage of the forest in Andhari Dhodha Valley under Chainpur Police Station, Aman Sahu’s henchmen started firing on the police while hurling bombs to free him from police custody,” Palamu police said in a statement.

“Taking advantage of the chaos, Sahu snatched an INSAS rifle from an STF jawan and fired at him, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence, leading to Sahu’s death,” Palamu superintendent of police Reeshma Ramesan said, adding an ATS jawan Rakesh Kumar also sustained injury.

Sahu was involved in more than 100 cases of murder, kidnapping, and extortion besides others, police said.

“Aman Sahu was convicted in two cases. He was sentenced to six years in jail in a criminal case in Ramgarh district and three years in a case in Latehar district in Jharkhand . Three days back, his gang took responsibility for the firing on coal trader Vipin Mishra in Ranchi,” a police officer said.

The issue was also raised in the Jharkhand Assembly, with JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy seeking clarity on the alleged encounter of the gangster.

