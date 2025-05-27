Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gangster Ravi Pujari acquitted in Dawood Ibrahim gang member's 1999 murder

PTI |
May 27, 2025 10:51 PM IST

Chhota Rajan, who had also been booked for his alleged role in the murder, was discharged from the case, as prima facie, for a lack of evidence

A special court here on Tuesday acquitted gangster Ravi Pujari in a case related to the 1999 murder of an alleged member of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's gang. 

Gangster Ravi Pujari had been arrested only once in Mumbai in connection with an attempted murder and rioting case in 1994.(HT File Photo)
Gangster Ravi Pujari had been arrested only once in Mumbai in connection with an attempted murder and rioting case in 1994.(HT File Photo)

Special judge A M Patil acquitted Pujari rpt Pujari, in the case registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for murder and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The reasoned order is yet to be made available. 

Anil Sharma, an alleged member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, was shot dead by gangster Chhota Rajan's men in suburban Andheri on September 2, 1999, the prosecution said. Sharma was one of the chargesheeted accused in the shootout that had occurred on September 12, 1992 on the premises of J J Hospital in Mumbai, it said. 

The said shootout was allegedly carried out by the Dawood Ibrahim gang members, and Sharma was out on bail in that case. It is alleged by the prosecution that Sharma's murder was an outcome of the rivalry between gangs of Dawood and Rajan, and an act of organised crime syndicate. 

Earlier, the court had acquitted 11 accused in the case citing lack of evidence. Chhota Rajan, who had also been booked for his alleged role in the murder, was discharged from the case as prima facie there was no evidence available before the court to prove that Rajan was part of the conspiracy to commit Sharma's murder.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gangster Ravi Pujari acquitted in Dawood Ibrahim gang member's 1999 murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On