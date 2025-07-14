Sharp shooter killed in encounter with UP STF in Muzaffarnagar

A sharp shooter of the Sanjeev Jiva gang was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, a senior police officer said. A pistol, a revolver, a country-made pistol, ammunition and a car without number plate have been recovered.(Representational)

The Meerut unit of the STF arrested the shooter Shahrukh Pathan in an injured condition during an encounter in Muzaffarnagar district. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Additional Director General of Police (STF/Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said in a statement.

A number of cases of murder and extortion were registered against Pathan in Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Haridwar districts, the STF said.

Jiva was shot dead during a hearing in Lucknow two years ago.