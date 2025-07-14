Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sharp shooter killed in encounter with UP STF in Muzaffarnagar

PTI |
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 11:42 AM IST

The Meerut unit of the STF arrested the shooter Shahrukh Pathan in an injured condition during an encounter in Muzaffarnagar district.

A sharp shooter of the Sanjeev Jiva gang was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

A pistol, a revolver, a country-made pistol, ammunition and a car without number plate have been recovered.(Representational)
A pistol, a revolver, a country-made pistol, ammunition and a car without number plate have been recovered.(Representational)

The Meerut unit of the STF arrested the shooter Shahrukh Pathan in an injured condition during an encounter in Muzaffarnagar district. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Additional Director General of Police (STF/Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said in a statement.

A number of cases of murder and extortion were registered against Pathan in Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Haridwar districts, the STF said.

A pistol, a revolver, a country-made pistol, ammunition and a car without number plate have been recovered from him.

Jiva was shot dead during a hearing in Lucknow two years ago.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Sharp shooter killed in encounter with UP STF in Muzaffarnagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On