‘Ganja outside chowki’: Haryana student's comment at de-addiction event is viral

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 04:42 PM IST

In the viral video, the student boldly questions the efficacy of police measures in combating drug accessibility in proximity to educational facilities.

The video of a college student from Haryana's Sonipat has garnered widespread attention on the internet following his confrontation with police officials about the rampant availability of cannabis also known as ‘ganja,’ near his university premises. He made the statements during a drug de-addiction event held recently.

Student questions efficacy of police measures at de-addiction event.(X/Aniruddha Malpani)
In the footage, the student boldly questioned the efficacy of police measures in combating drug accessibility in proximity to educational facilities. He asked why students can readily procure ganja from dealers despite apparent efforts by law enforcement to apprehend them.

"Sir, we have seen such a big program on drug de-addiction campaigns, but the university is the biggest epicentre of drug addiction… Getting ganja or any intoxicating substance is as easy as getting a toffee or a lollipop. If a first or second-year student can easily trace or track the drug dealers, why can't the police do the same?” he said to a police officer.

"Sir, I know that there is a police chowki nearby, and ganja is available right in front of it. So, don't you think this is a failure on the side of the police?" he said amid loud cheering by the students seated in the hall.

The video has ignited a broad online discussion, with numerous individuals lauding the student's bravery and condemning what they perceive as the police's lack of action. One user commented on X, “Someone finally said it.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “I am more interested in knowing the response of Senior PO”.

Ganja, also known as cannabis, is classified as a prohibited substance in India according to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. The possession, sale, or purchase of cannabis constitutes a criminal offence, carrying legal consequences.

    HT News Desk

