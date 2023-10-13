Police raid illegal drug de-addiction centre, rescue 27 people

The Samrala conducted a raid on an illegal drug de-addiction centre in Sultanpur village and rescued 27 people. The rescued inmates also alleged that the employees would physically assault the patients whenever they raised their voices against the ill-treatment. (ht file)

Two persons, identified as Charanpreet Singh of Kamal colony and Rajan of Chandigarh Road of Samrala, have been arrested. Police said the duo have failed to produce any documentation or permits required for the lawful operation of a de-addiction centre.

According to the statements provided by the rescued persons to the police, they were subjected to ‘inhumane’ conditions while staying at the centre. One of the major concerns raised was that the staff allegedly served them stale food, which led to deterioration in their health. The rescued inmates also alleged that the employees would physically assault the patients whenever they raised their voices against the ill-treatment.

The incident came into the light when one of the inmates got discharged with the help of his family. Upon returning home, he disclosed the horrific experiences he and others had faced at the centre to his parents, who informed the police.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Samrala Police Station, confirmed that they had received information regarding an illegal drug de-addiction centre operating in a building within the Sultanpur village. Led by Naib Tehsildar Harminder Singh Cheema, the police conducted the raid and successfully rescued all the 27 individuals.

The SHO said that five of the rescued victims required immediate medical attention and were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The remaining individuals were safely sent back to their respective homes.

An FIR under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the two accused.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON