Garba event in Maharashtra turns chaotic as 19-year-old opens fire

A 19-year-old man and his father were arrested in Ulhasnagar for allegedly firing shots in the air during a Garba event. Police said the youth questioned the organisers about whether they had permission to hold the function before firing two rounds, which sparked panic among those present. The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday,(PTI/Representational Image)

The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported, citing senior police inspector Santosh Awhad. The Garba was organised by Balaji Mitra Mandal in association with local Shiv Sena leader Bala Bhagure.

According to police, the accused, identified as 19-year-old Soham Pawar, suddenly stormed into the venue and demanded to know whether permission had been taken from him for organising the event. He then allegedly pointed his firearm at Bhagure and threatened him. When Bhagure’s brother tried to defuse the situation, Pawar fired two rounds into the air, causing panic among the crowd.

Pawar’s father, Anil Pawar, was also present and allegedly threatened others at the event, officials said. A police team reached the spot shortly after the incident and registered a case against the accused.

“On Wednesday, we traced and arrested Soham and his father and seized a pistol from their possession," the official said. The duo were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further probe is still underway to investigate the source of the weapon in the case.

Navratra, an annual festival, was celebrated across India with people offering prayers and performing garba through the night. Various events were also held across the country to celebrate the last day of Navratri.

In a similar event during Navratri. A fight over the boom box in Delhi led to a clash between two groups and ended with two members of a group suffering stab wounds near Rajghat on the Ring Road in central Delhi. A 21-year-old man, who works as a food delivery agent, and apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the stabbing incidents.