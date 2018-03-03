Gauri Lankesh murder: After first arrest, SIT raises number of suspects from three to four

The Karnataka police team probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh has revised the number of suspects in the case from three to four following the arrest of a suspected illegal arms supplier.

“The illegal arms supplier, KT Naveen Kumar, has given us information that we are checking out,” said a member of the special investigation team (SIT) tasked with cracking the case. “Kumar is connected to the case. He does not appear to have played a major part in the crime, but it is still a major breakthrough for us,” added the SIT member, who declined to be named.

The SIT had initially released sketches of three suspects in the case. “We have reasons to believe there is a fourth suspect,” said the SIT member.

An assailant wearing a helmet shot Lankesh, 55, outside her home on September 5, 2017. The assailant fired four times at her and struck her thrice. Lankesh, known for her anti-establishment, pro-poor and pro-Dalit stand, was targeted when she was returning home from work. The murder was captured on a CCTV camera at her home.

Lankesh was the daughter of poet-journalist P Lankesh and the editor of weekly tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike.

Police arrested Kumar in Bengaluru on February 18. “He was in the city to sell ammunition. In total, 15 bullets were recovered from him,” said the SIT member.

“Kumar, who is from Chikmagalur district, is the founder of the Hindu Yuva Sene, a radical right-wing group without any apparent affiliation to any other organisation,” the SIT member added.

After the murder, the SIT had pinned hopes on finding leads from CCTV footage and mobile phone call data. However, few leads turned up and the SIT changed tack, launching a crackdown on illegal arms suppliers across the state. “This is when Kumar’s name came to our notice,” said the SIT member.

On Friday, police got Kumar’s custody for eight days from court.