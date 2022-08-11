Gauri Lankesh murder: Man privy to meeting held by accused deposes before court

As the Gauri Lankesh murder trial resumed at a city court on Wednesday, the prosecution presented a witness, who was privy to a meeting held between the main two accused, where the initial planning for the murder took place.

Apart from him, six other witnesses were examined during the hearing.

The first witness (names have been withheld as per the court direction) told the Special Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) court that he had met key accused KT Naveen Kumar (A-17) at a park in Vijayanagar.

The chargesheet submitted by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist Lankesh to the court revealed that the accused persons Naveen Kumar and Sujith Kumar alias Praveen hatched a conspiracy for the murder after attending a religious meeting organised in Adichunchanagiri Math in Vijayanagar on August 17, 2017.

The witness told the court that both accused had discussed a plan to murder the journalist.

As per the confession statement of Naveen Kumar, a religious meeting was organised in the Math. He had attended the meeting and even Praveen had come there. After the two-day event was over, they both went to a park opposite to Adichunchanagiri Complex. Sitting on a cement bench in the park, they allegedly conspired and discussed plans to finish Lankesh.

As part of the probe, the SIT has conducted a “spot mahazar” (state of things which an investigating officer observes in a scene of crime) in the presence of witnesses.

Another witness, who lives in front of Lankesh’s house, said he saw two men speeding away on a motorcycle when he came out of his house after hearing the gunshots.

“He told the court that two men, who had covered their heads with the helmet, fled the scene on a motorcycle. When he looked at Gauri’s house, he found that the front door of the car was open and then one more motorcycle came and stood in front of her house. When the arrests were made, he identified the motorcycle used by the attackers,” special public prosecutor S Balan said.

Apart from these two witnesses, two policemen and two others, who recovered the CCTV footage, were also examined.

Lankesh, a journalist and activist, was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar home in Bengaluru.

The first phase of the trial that took place between July 4-8 saw the complainant in the case, Kavita Lankesh, sister of the slain journalist-activist, deposed before the court and stated that Gauri had told her about unidentified men suspiciously loitering around her house a week before she was killed.

