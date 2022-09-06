Gautam Adani meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: ‘committed to…by Bijoy Dibosh’

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani on Monday met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi and praised her for “inspirational and stunningly bold” vision for her country. He expressed confidence in the completion of the transmission line under the Godda Power Project to Bangladesh by December this year. (Also Read | On India-China rivalry, Bangladesh PM says ‘we have only one enemy, that is…’)

"It is an honour to have met Hon PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in Delhi. Her vision for Bangladesh is inspirational and stunningly bold," Adani, the world's third richest person, tweeted.

"We are committed to commissioning our 1600 MW Godda Power Project and dedicated transmission line to Bangladesh by Bijoy Dibosh, 16 Dec 2022," he said.

Adani Power, an Indian power and energy company of Adani Group, has set up a 1,600 MW thermal power in Jharkhand's Godda to supply power to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) through a dedicated transmission line.

Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day state visit to India to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During her stay, she will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On Monday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar called on the Bangladeshi prime minister.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

During an informal interaction with a group of reporters on the sidelines of a reception hosted for her by the Bangladesh High Commission, Hasina talked about India's role in resolving the issue of Rohingya refugees, which she, in a recent interview, called a big burden on Bangladesh. She said that India can do a lot to help her country deal with the issue.

"India is a big country. It can do a lot," Hasina said.

