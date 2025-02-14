Gautam Adani urges students to look beyond exams after UP girl's suicide over JEE-Mains score

Gautam Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Group, expressed his condolences following the death of an 18-year-old girl in Gorakhpur, who reportedly took her own life after failing to crack the JEE-Mains exam. Reacting to the incident, Gautam Adani called on students to recognise that life is much larger than any examination.(Reuters/File)

Gautam Adani's post on X

Reacting to the incident, Gautam Adani called on students to recognise that life is much larger than any examination.

Taking to social media platform X, Gautam Adani said, "It is heartbreaking to see a daughter go away like this under the burden of expectations. Life is bigger than any exam - parents have to understand this themselves and also explain it to their children... My only request to all of you is - never consider failure as your final destination. Because life always gives a second chance...!”

The JEE Mains results, which were announced on February 11, left the student distressed after her performance, with reports suggesting her disappointment led to the drastic decision.

Girl's apology to parents

The student reportedly hailed from Mishraulia village in the Sant Kabir Nagar district and studied at a private coaching institute in Gorakhpur. She left a note to her parents, apologising for scoring low in the exam and for her inability to “fulfill" their dreams, India Today reported.

Results for the BE/BTech paper of Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE Mains) exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was announced on February 11. The results for the second paper, of BArch/BPlanning, will be declared later.

The first paper, which was held between January 22-29, saw over 13 lakh students register, with around 12.5 lakh attending the exam.

This year, 14 students achieved the top score of 100, including five from Rajasthan and two from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The exam, conducted in a computer-based mode across 13 languages, was also held in 15 international cities, including Doha, Dubai, and Washington.

Four of the five candidates from Rajasthan who bagged a perfect score in the first edition of the engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main 2025, are students of a Kota-based coaching institute.