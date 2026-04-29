Gautam Buddha Nagar: Major public welfare event to provide essential facilities to workers on May 1

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar will conduct a major welfare event on May 1 that includes several programmes related to health, education, labour, banking and supply departments. One of the key highlights of the event will be distribution of 15,000 LPG gas cylinders (5 kg each) by food and civil supplies department. Several health schemes and facilities, including medical mobile vans, telemedicine facilities and health ATMs, will also be launched. One of the key highlights of the event will be distribution of 15,000 LPG gas cylinders (5 kg each) by food and civil supplies department. (ANI)

Here is what all is included in the Gautam Buddha Nagar welfare event on May 1, 2026:

Medical Additional telemedicine facilities will be launched at 44 locations.

Dispensaries/ambulance rooms will be inaugurated at 79 locations in industrial units.

25 medical mobile vans (Chief Minister Arogya Rath) will be flagged off.

300,000 sanitary pads will be distributed.

Workers’ health camps will be organised at 201 locations, while free medical services will be provided through 31 on-site multi-super-speciality hospitals.

25 Health ATMs will be inaugurated.

4 ALS ambulances will be inaugurated.

10 blood dialysis units will be inaugurated.

Foundation stones will be laid for 5 polyclinics.

Foundation stones will be laid for 15 health and wellness centres, along with the process for appointment of CHOs.

5 new hospitals will be empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Workers’ help desks will be set up in 201 hospitals.



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Foundation stone will be laid for CM Composite School, Sector-33, Noida.

5 digital vans/buses for skill development education will be launched.

Skill development/additional classes will be run in the second shift at 40 schools in labour-populated areas.

25 camps will be organised under the School Chalo Abhiyan.



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43 crèches (childcare rooms) will be inaugurated.

79 nursery rooms / dispensaries will be inaugurated.

15 MoUs will be signed between industry, administration and self-help groups to make worker welfare facilities long-term.

Banking Services in Labour Settlements

Banks will organise 26 camps in labour settlements, offering: -Opening savings / Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts

-Opening accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana / Pradhan -Mantri Bima Suraksha Yojana / Atal Pension Yojana

-Awareness on protection against financial fraud

-Awareness related to UPI

-Awareness on health insurance and account opening