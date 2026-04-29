Boost for two key projects to ease Noida-Greater Noida Expressway woes

The Noida Authority on Tuesday moved ahead on two key infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion on the busy Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, a critical corridor connecting Delhi and Noida to Greater Noida and the upcoming Noida International Airport. Officials said the twin initiatives – resurfacing a neglected arterial road and fast-tracking an elevated corridor – are designed to provide alternative routes and reduce mounting traffic pressure on the expressway. (HT Photos)

Officials said the twin initiatives – resurfacing a neglected arterial road and fast-tracking an elevated corridor – are designed to provide alternative routes and reduce mounting traffic pressure on the expressway used by thousands of commuters daily.

For the first project, the authority approved ₹38.18 crore to resurface and beautify the 11.2km Yamuna Embankment Road, which begins at the Kalindi Kunj Barrage in Sector 94 and ends at Sector 135. Alongside this, the authority ordered the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) to accelerate plans for a long-proposed 31.2 km elevated road running parallel to the Yamuna, offering a high-speed alternative to the expressway.

Yamuna Embankment Road

The Yamuna Embankment Road, which was built in 2014, has not been repaired since, and is currently lying in disrepair, according to officials. The road – starting beside the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station in Sector 96 and running along the Yamuna, behind Amity University in Sector 125, all the way to Sector 135 – has been rendered largely unusable due to massive potholes.

“We will resurface it after a 12-year gap because commuters are facing huge problems,” said AK Arora, general manager of the Noida Authority. Work on the resurfacing is expected to start next month.

31km-long elevated corridor

The authority has also put the 31.2km-long six-lane elevated road on fast-track in view of the vehicular pressure expected to increase once the airport becomes operational, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the irrigation department inspected the proposed elevated road site in March 2026 to assess feasibility and alignment. Subsequently, UPEIDA engaged a firm to conduct a feasibility study, following which a DPR is being prepared. The deadline for the DPR was fixed at three months, and with two months already passed, it is expected to be finalised next month, officials aware of the matter said.

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months, with costs shared by the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna authorities.

“Currently, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is the main road connecting Noida with Greater Noida and Jewar. However, traffic pressure will increase significantly once the airport becomes operational. Therefore, we need to build an elevated corridor to develop an alternative road for connectivity,” a Noida Authority official, who asked not to be identified, said.

The proposed elevated corridor will also start from the Kalindi Kunj Barrage near Noida Sector 94 and run along the Yamuna Embankment Road until it ends at Sector 135, before connecting to the Yamuna Expressway near Gharbara village, opposite Gautam Buddha University.

Once completely, it will provide direct connectivity from Delhi to the Noida International Airport, reducing travel time and easing congestion on the expressway.

Officials said the twin projects, once completed, will offer commuters much-needed relief on one of the region’s most congested corridors.