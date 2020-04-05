e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Gautam Budh Nagar asks schools not to ask for fees during lockdown

Gautam Budh Nagar asks schools not to ask for fees during lockdown

Yatendra Kasana, the president of Noida parents’ association, welcomed the directive to schools. “We have raised this demand with the district administration that at the time of the crisis, parents must be given some exemption from paying the fees for the first quarter of the present academic session.

noida Updated: Apr 05, 2020 17:23 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
Hindustan Times, Noida
“If any school is found compelling the guardians for fees during the lockdown period, they will either have to face one-year imprisonment or pay monetary fine or both...,” district magistrate Suhas LY said.
“If any school is found compelling the guardians for fees during the lockdown period, they will either have to face one-year imprisonment or pay monetary fine or both...,” district magistrate Suhas LY said.(HT file photo)
         

Taking serious note of parents’ concerns about receiving notices asking for the payment of fees from schools and colleges during the lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has ordered institutes not to ask for fees in this three-week period.

“If any school is found compelling the guardians for fees during the lockdown period, they will either have to face one-year imprisonment or pay monetary fine or both...,” district magistrate Suhas LY said. In some cases, the punishment could be two years’ imprisonment.

Gautam Budh Nagar, which houses Noida, earlier also asked landlords in the district not to compel tenants, especially the poor, to pay their monthly rents or vacate the premises if they fail to make payment.

Yatendra Kasana, the president of Noida parents’ association, welcomed the directive to schools. “We have raised this demand with the district administration that at the time of the crisis, parents must be given some exemption from paying the fees for the first quarter of the present academic session. It is really a big relief as the schools are asking for fees, with exorbitant increase beyond the permissible limit of 8%. This order will certainly bring relief to thousands of people who are facing a financial crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Kasana added that this order will give a respite to all those parents who were apprehensive about getting permission for online classes run by the institutes during the lockdown.

tags
top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Covid-19 doubling rate in India at 4.1 days: Govt
Covid-19 doubling rate in India at 4.1 days: Govt
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Covid-19 cases climb to 3,374, 79 deaths reported so far: Health Ministry
Covid-19 cases climb to 3,374, 79 deaths reported so far: Health Ministry
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News