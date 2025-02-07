Menu Explore
GBS outbreak in Maharashtra: Mumbai reports first case, 64-year-old woman in ICU

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2025 08:04 PM IST

In Maharashtra, a total of 173 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have been detected so far. 

Mumbai has reported its first case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, with a 64-year-old woman diagnosed on Friday. PTI reported

The number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra's Pune district stood at 6.(HT_PRINT)

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the patient, a resident of Andheri East, is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a civic-run hospital.

The woman was hospitalised with a history of fever and diarrhoea that was followed by ascending paralysis. Further details about the patient are awaited.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system, according to the World Health Organization.

Also Read | Central govt issues guidelines for GBS management in Maharashtra

In this syndrome, the nerves controlling muscle movement and those that carry pain, temperature, and touch sensations are affected leading to muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and difficulties in swallowing or breathing.

It is a rare condition, and though it is more common in adults and in males, people of all ages can be affected.

GBS cases in Maharashtra, 6 deaths confirmed

Maharashtra's Health Department has reported a growing number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 173 individuals detected so far. The number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra's Pune district stood at six.

Also Read | More healthy individuals without comorbidities affected by GBS

The Health Department said, "A total of 173 suspected patients have been detected to date. Out of these, 140 patients were diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). A total of 6 deaths have occurred. Of these, 1 death was confirmed as GBS and 5 suspected deaths were reported."

GBS outbreak in Pune: Authorities take actions against water contamination

In a swift response to the growing GBS outbreak, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road of Pune city.

Also Read | Pune GBS: PMC to form SOPs after 19 RO plants sealed for supplying contaminated water

These areas have been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak. The action was taken on these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official on Thursday.

