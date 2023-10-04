Gehlot issues apology over judiciary remark

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday offered his “unconditional apology” to Rajasthan high court for his “corruption in judiciary” remark, saying he “holds the highest regard for the majesty of law” and “maintains complete faith in the judiciary”. A division bench directed that the unconditional apology and response be taken on record and fixed the next hearing on November 7 (ANI)

In response to a notice issued by the high court over his remark, the senior Congress leader also said that he has never engaged in any attempt to belittle or undermine the functioning of the judiciary and will never do so in the future.

On August 30, Gehlot was speaking to reporters in Jaipur when he said: “So much corruption is there in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers write the judgment and take it along, and the same judgment is pronounced.”

He added: “What is happening in the judiciary? Whether lower or upper, the situation is very serious and people should think about it.”

As his remarks triggered widespread criticisms from various quarters, he backtracked a day later, saying it was not his “personal opinion” and that he has always “respected and believed in the judiciary”.

However, various lawyers’ associations in the state held a day’s strike on September 1 to protest his remark. A public interest litigation (PIL) was also filed in the high court, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the chief minister.

During the hearing of the PIL on September 2, the high court sought a clarification from Gehlot and asked why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him.

In his response submitted on Tuesday, Gehlot said “he affirms that he neither knowingly nor unknowingly made any statement to undermine the dignity of the law or the courts; rather, he maintains complete faith in the judiciary.”

He added: “Nevertheless, if the court believes that the statement in question has in any way attempted to diminish the respect or dignity of the judiciary in the eyes of the general public, he offers his unconditional apology.”

HT has seen a copy of the response.

The chief minister, in his reply, also said he has consistently, on numerous occasions, expressed his utmost trust in the sanctity and credibility of the courts and the judiciary on public platforms.

He said he firmly believes that the judiciary and courts are the guardians of the Constitution and are indispensable for the prosperity and flourishing of any democracy. He also affirmed that he had never engaged in any attempt to belittle or undermine the functioning of the judiciary and assured he will never do so in the future.

“My statement was based on the views of former judges who expressed genuine concern about the existence of corruption in an institution that serves as a guardian of the Constitution. The statement in question does not express my personal opinion but rather reflects the statements and concerns expressed by those who held the highest positions in the judiciary,” he said.

A division bench of chief justice Augustine George Masih and justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava directed that the unconditional apology and response be taken on record and fixed the next hearing on November 7.