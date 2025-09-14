Gemini AI saree photos: Here's how to turn your selfie into red saree retro Bollywood poster

Social media platforms have discovered a new viral trend after the vintage saree craze — the retro look — which has taken the internet by storm. Instagram, Pinterest, and other social media apps are now flooded with AI-generated portraits of women in elegant sarees and wavy hair, evoking the charm of 90s Bollywood. Several Instagram users are sharing their vintage saree looks created using Gemini AI.(Gemini AI generated)

The beautiful AI-generated images with retro backgrounds are made possible through “Nano Banana”, Google DeepMind’s latest image-editing model available in the Google Gemini app.

Google Gemini’s new feature is helping users capture the nostalgia of chiffon sarees, hair flowing in cinematic winds, golden-hour lighting, and poster-style backdrops.

How to create your own retro saree trend:

Download the Google Gemini app from the Play Store or App Store.

Sign in using your Google account.

Upload your image. For best results, use a high-quality, sharp solo picture where the face is clearly visible.

Enter the prompt. You can write your own or use one of the sample prompts below.

Generate and download. After uploading your image, let Gemini do the magic and then save the final portrait.

Prompts for creating red saree retro images:

Prompt 1: Convert the uploaded image into a 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair flowing over her shoulders and dressed in a graceful red saree draped over one shoulder with a fitted blouse beneath. She should gaze slightly to her right with a calm, serene expression. The background should be a plain, warm-toned wall lit from the right, casting a soft, defined shadow of her profile and hair. The overall aesthetic should feel retro, minimal, and artistic.

Prompt 2: Create a retro, vintage-style image with a bright yet grainy finish. The subject is draped in a plain yellow chiffon saree, evoking a 90s Bollywood aesthetic. Her dark brown wavy curls should flow naturally, with a small flower tucked into the hair for a romantic touch. Place her against a minimalist, slightly textured wall, with deep shadows and high contrast to add drama. The lighting should be warm, golden, and reminiscent of sunset, creating a nostalgic glow. Capture a windy, breezy atmosphere, and give her a calm, introspective yet subtly happy expression to complete the cinematic retro mood.

Prompt 3: Subject draped in an elegant red saree, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders, white flowers tucked behind the ear, warm-toned wall in the background, retro artistic vibe.

Prompt 4 (for white saree): Create a 4K HD realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka-dot saree, with a small pink flower tucked behind her ear, a soft serene expression, and a cinematic profile shadow.

Why is the trend viral?

The AI-generated images are going viral on the internet for their timeless beauty and the instant nostalgia they evoke from 90s Bollywood. While the red saree lends elegance, glamour, and a retro aesthetic, the golden light and poster-like background complete the look.