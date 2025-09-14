Gemini AI saree photos: Here's how to turn your selfie into red saree retro Bollywood poster
Google Gemini’s new AI feature revives 90s Bollywood nostalgia with viral red saree portraits- chiffon drapes, golden light, and retro poster vibes.
Social media platforms have discovered a new viral trend after the vintage saree craze — the retro look — which has taken the internet by storm. Instagram, Pinterest, and other social media apps are now flooded with AI-generated portraits of women in elegant sarees and wavy hair, evoking the charm of 90s Bollywood.
The beautiful AI-generated images with retro backgrounds are made possible through “Nano Banana”, Google DeepMind’s latest image-editing model available in the Google Gemini app.
Google Gemini’s new feature is helping users capture the nostalgia of chiffon sarees, hair flowing in cinematic winds, golden-hour lighting, and poster-style backdrops.
How to create your own retro saree trend:
- Download the Google Gemini app from the Play Store or App Store.
- Sign in using your Google account.
- Upload your image. For best results, use a high-quality, sharp solo picture where the face is clearly visible.
- Enter the prompt. You can write your own or use one of the sample prompts below.
- Generate and download. After uploading your image, let Gemini do the magic and then save the final portrait.
Prompts for creating red saree retro images:
Prompt 1: Convert the uploaded image into a 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair flowing over her shoulders and dressed in a graceful red saree draped over one shoulder with a fitted blouse beneath. She should gaze slightly to her right with a calm, serene expression. The background should be a plain, warm-toned wall lit from the right, casting a soft, defined shadow of her profile and hair. The overall aesthetic should feel retro, minimal, and artistic.
Prompt 2: Create a retro, vintage-style image with a bright yet grainy finish. The subject is draped in a plain yellow chiffon saree, evoking a 90s Bollywood aesthetic. Her dark brown wavy curls should flow naturally, with a small flower tucked into the hair for a romantic touch. Place her against a minimalist, slightly textured wall, with deep shadows and high contrast to add drama. The lighting should be warm, golden, and reminiscent of sunset, creating a nostalgic glow. Capture a windy, breezy atmosphere, and give her a calm, introspective yet subtly happy expression to complete the cinematic retro mood.
Prompt 3: Subject draped in an elegant red saree, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders, white flowers tucked behind the ear, warm-toned wall in the background, retro artistic vibe.
Prompt 4 (for white saree): Create a 4K HD realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka-dot saree, with a small pink flower tucked behind her ear, a soft serene expression, and a cinematic profile shadow.
Why is the trend viral?
The AI-generated images are going viral on the internet for their timeless beauty and the instant nostalgia they evoke from 90s Bollywood. While the red saree lends elegance, glamour, and a retro aesthetic, the golden light and poster-like background complete the look.