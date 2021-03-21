Generational change in Kerala Congress’ candidates list has Rahul Gandhi’s touch

At the break of dawn, Aritha Babu gets busy feeding and milking at her cattle barn, after which, she sets out to supply milk riding her two-wheeler. She doesn’t forget to remind customers about her candidature in the upcoming assembly elections while asking them to also rally their relatives behind her. The 27-year-old girl next door, who hails from a small-time farming family, is the Congress candidate from Kayamkulam assembly constituency in Alappuzha district.

Congress has fielded many candidates like Babu in Kerala this time and she thinks it is reflective of the “generational shift” in the party. “Initially I could not believe when my name was announced. It took some time to sync in. It is a big recognition for the work I did for my party in the last 14 years,” she said.

Inspired by her father, an ordinary party worker, Babu entered politics at a young age of 13 with the Kerala Students Union and later joined Youth Congress. She was elected to Alappuzha district panchayat in 2015 at the age of 22. A graduate in commerce, she is pursuing her masters in social work. She is up against the sitting MLA Pratiba Hari of the CPI (M) and NDA’s Pradeep Lal. Pratiba Hari had defeated Congress candidate N Liju by over 11,000 votes at Kayamkulam in the last polls.

“It is really good as many youngsters have been given seats this time. I think this is the first time the party has fielded so many fresh faces and it really shows the generational shift in the party. I really thank party leader Rahul Gandhi for this,” she said, adding she won’t indulge in mud- slinging or personal attacks in the political fight.

At least 70 km south of Kayamkulam, in Varkala in Kollam district, also a famous beach destination, another youngster is seeking votes on Congress ticket. 32-year-old BRM Shafeer is also known as the “one –rupee lawyer”. Hailing from a poor family, he was a rubber tapper for many years while pursuing his studies. After enrolling as a lawyer in Nedumangad court, he has spent a lot of time fighting cases of the poor for free, which has earned him the moniker.

“Many leaders including the late veteran, K Karunakaran, helped me during my college days. At one point even three meals were a luxury to me. But many leaders groomed and helped me. I dedicate my seat to them,” he said. Sitting legislator V Joy is his main opponent here. The BJP-led NDA has fielded SRM Aji from Verkala.

A close look at the candidates’ list of all three formations in the state (UDF, LDF and NDA) shows a decent input of fresh blood. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi was keen on young faces and at least 55% of our candidates are fresh ones,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, adding that Babu and Shafeer were classic examples of this approach.

Not to be left behind, the ruling CPI(M) has also fielded many young candidates. At least four front candidates are under 30 and the secretary of the party-backed Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Sachin Dev (28) is the youngest of them.

Dev is contesting from Balussery in north Kerala’s Kozhikode district, where the Congress has fielded the popular comedian of Malayalam cinema, Dharmajan. “For the CPI(M), it is routine to give chance to young blood unlike some Congress leaders, who are holding on to their seats for more than 30 to 40 years,” said Dev. He cited the elevation of 22-year old Arya Rajendran as the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to burnish his party’s credentials on this front.

Though the BJP candidates are among the oldest in these elections, including 88-year-old Metro Man E Sreedharan, the party has fielded many youngsters, including party spokesman Sandip Warrier (31) and Asha nath (28). “Our leader PM Modi always gives a big push to youngsters,” said Asha Nath, seeking election from Chirayinkeehzu in Thiruvananthapuram district. She is also a councillor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

“It is true that there is a whiff of fresh air in some parties including the grand old party. It is really good. I hope it will result in qualitative changes in state politics,” said political observer and thinker Prof M N Karassery.