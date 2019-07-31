e-paper
German devotee accuses ‘babas’ of molestation in Varanasi

In their complaint, the duo said the three accused reached the woman’s room and started touching her in an “indecent manner”.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:26 IST
Varanasi
A 32-year-old woman from Germany was allegedly molested by three people, including two “babas”, at a dharmshala (hostel) in Varanasi on Tuesday, police said. A case was registered in this regard and one person was arrested, they said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Anil Kumar, said, “A case has been registered against three persons under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC, following a complaint in this regard. One person has been arrested, while two accused are on the run. They will be arrested soon.”

“On Tuesday morning, the sadhwi [the German woman in question] and her guru bhai [fellow disciple] reached the Shivpur police station and filed a complaint. They said three persons had molested her,” said the ASP.

In their complaint, the duo said the three accused reached the woman’s room and started touching her in an “indecent manner”.

