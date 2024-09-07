Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to work towards getting approvals for Mahadayi project and funds for Upper Bhadra project rather than wasting his energy on raising issues like MUDA and Darshan arrest. Get approval for Mahadayi project: Shivakumar tells Union Minister Joshi

Speaking at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "I appeal to Pralhad Joshi with folded hands on Ganesha Chathurthi to get us approval for the Mahadayi project and funds for Upper Bhadra project."

He was responding to Joshi's statement that the Congress government was trying to distract people from the Valmiki Corporation scam by releasing a photograph of actor Darshan smoking inside the jail.

"I will speak to the chief minister in about 15 days about whether to call for an all-party meeting on Mahadayi or to call for a meeting of the Commission. We will discuss the nature of our fight for Mahadayi," he added.

The Mahadayi project pertains to diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river’s tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

The Upper Bhadra project is a major irrigation project aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water to vast areas of drought affected central districts of Karnataka.

When asked about MP Sudhakar's challenge that he would call him 'Bhagiratha' if he can get Yettinahole water to Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts in the next two years, he said: "I accept his challenge with love and respect. This is my duty and responsibility to deliver Yettinahole.

"He was also there for the inauguration of the 1st stage of Yettinahole and it is natural for him to see Yettinahole water in his area."

"I am not in town due to some personal commitment. I will discuss with the CM and try to resolve issues the project is facing, including forest lands in the Tumakuru and Doddaballapura regions," he said.

