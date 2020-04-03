e-paper
Get in touch if elderly parents need help during Covid-19 lockdown: NCW

India has been under a three-week lockdown since March 24 with its 1.3 billion people instructed to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 76 lives and infected over 2500 people in the country.

Amid concerns for the elderly during the ongoing lockdown, NCW chief Rekha Sharma has asked people to get in touch with the Commission if anyone’s old parents are staying alone and need help.

She asked people to get in touch with her through email “mailto:chairperson-ncw@nic.in”chairperson-ncw@nic.in or “mailto:Sharma.rekha@gov.in”Sharma.rekha@gov.in.

“If anyone’s old parents are staying alone anywhere in india and need any help Please let me know. The help will reach them. In Delhi, I personally will take care and in other parts will take help of state Chairpersons,” she said in a tweet.

Several people responded to her tweets to seek help for their ailing parents.

India has been under a three-week lockdown since March 24 with its 1.3 billion people instructed to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 76 lives and infected over 2500 people in the country.

