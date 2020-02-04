‘Get out’: Hoardings tell illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Maharashtra

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:44 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have put up hoardings threatening illegal Bangladeshi immigrants of “MNS style” action.

The hoardings in Panvel, near Mumbai, have come up in the context of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s planned rally on February 9 against illegal immigrants.

They also come after Raj Thackeray in January sought the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims from the country.

He had also indicated support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), announcing a march at Azad Maidan on February 9 against those protesting the Centre’s move.

“The number of Bangladeshi immigrants has been on the rise in the region of late. However, there has not been commensurate action against them as was expected,” a local MNS leader, Mahesh Jadhav, said.

“For Maharashtra and Hindu dharma, if we have to take law in our hands, we will ensure that Bangladeshi Muslim and Pakistani Muslims flee from here. It would be good if the administration acts before the February 9 rally of Raj sahib in Mumbai,” he added.

Sudhir Navle, another leader said, “We have learnt that illegal Bangladeshi immigrant workers are hired as they provide cheap labour. They are given accommodation and food. They are also settled here based on bogus documents.”

“The administration needs to take strict action in the matter. These illegal immigrants should get out of Panvel or else they will be taught a lesson in ‘MNS style’,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone II), Ashok Dudhe said they have been taking regular action against illegal immigrants, including Bangladesh nationals, in the city.

“Seventy-seven Bangladeshi nationals have been deported from the city in the last two years. We shall continue our drive against illegal immigrants in the city. Nobody will be allowed to take law in their hands. We are equipped for any eventuality,” Dudhe said.

Twenty-three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested and 18 deported in 2018 while the numbers rose to 47 and 59 respectively in 2019.

“I had issued instructions to conduct a special drive to find illegal immigrants in the city. There are concerns about illegal activities being indulged in by such individuals and hence we have to strike at the root,” police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

“The drives were conducted jointly by Zone I and II and various branches of all police departments including the passport office, which has yielded results,” Kumar said.