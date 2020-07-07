e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Get ‘prasad’ home delivered from Kashi Vishwanath temple amid Covid crisis

Get ‘prasad’ home delivered from Kashi Vishwanath temple amid Covid crisis

To get the prasad , one has to send electronic money order ( EMO) of Rs 251 from any post office to senior superintendent of Posts Offices, Varanasi east division, and on the third day the ‘prasad’ from Kashi Vishwanath temple will be delivered by speed post,director in Department of Posts, Lucknow circle, Krishna Kumar Yadav said.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 01:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ayodhya/Varanasi
While devotees may not be able to visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, they can now get home delivery of ‘prasad’ during the Sawan period of Hindu calendar beginning on Monday, thanks to the department of posts.
While devotees may not be able to visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, they can now get home delivery of ‘prasad’ during the Sawan period of Hindu calendar beginning on Monday, thanks to the department of posts.(PTI Photo)
         

Every year during the holy month of Sawan, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees take out Kawad yatra and throng temples, but this time the coronavirus pandemic has forced authorities to ban such religious activities.

While devotees may not be able to visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, they can now get home delivery of ‘prasad’ during the Sawan period of Hindu calendar beginning on Monday, thanks to the department of posts.

“The department of posts and Kashi Vishwanath temple trust have entered an agreement for delivery of prasad during Sawan. The ‘prasaad’ will be delivered by speed post,” director in Department of Posts, Lucknow circle, Krishna Kumar Yadav, said.

The facility will be available in districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

To get the prasad , one has to send electronic money order ( EMO) of Rs 251 from any post office to senior superintendent of Posts Offices, Varanasi east division, and on the third day the ‘prasad’ from Kashi Vishwanath temple will be delivered by speed post, he said.

The parcel will include a photograph of Kashi Vishwanath temple’s Jyotirlinga, Maha Mritunjaya Maha Yantrama , Shiva Chalisa , Rudraksh rosary, dry fruits, ash and a packet of sweets, according to Yadav.

tags
top news
Keep toll low, suppress Covid-19 transmission: Centre to states
Keep toll low, suppress Covid-19 transmission: Centre to states
Delhi High Court cannot decide Navlakha’s bail plea: Supreme Court
Delhi High Court cannot decide Navlakha’s bail plea: Supreme Court
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
Man infected with Covid-19 kills himself at Delhi hospital
Man infected with Covid-19 kills himself at Delhi hospital
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Covid update: Patient goes missing; Pak minister infected; IPL offer by Kiwis
Covid update: Patient goes missing; Pak minister infected; IPL offer by Kiwis
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In