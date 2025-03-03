Ghaziabad: Gang breaks into house, mutilate sleeping man's private part in bizarre assault

In a bizarre incident, a gang of four intruders broke into the house of a 42 year old man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and mutilated his private parts. Ghaziabad: The police have not identified the culprits yet.(Representational)

The incident took place in Shahpur Bamheta village under the Wave City Police Station limits on February 28, the police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Sanjay Yadav, is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City Upasana Pandey said that his son Prince Yadav has lodged a complaint over the assault.

He claimed that the attackers sneaked into the house in the night while the victim was sleeping. They made him inhale an intoxicant and then mutilated his private part.

"They rendered him unconscious by making him inhale an intoxicant and then inflicted the grievous injury," the complaint said.

The police are scanning the CCTV camera near the house to identify the attackers.

The victim has not yet given a statement, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the police said.

The police are investigating the case.

With inputs from PTI