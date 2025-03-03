Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Gang breaks into house, mutilate sleeping man's private part in bizarre assault

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2025 10:49 PM IST

Ghaziabad news: The victim, identified as Sanjay Yadav, is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital.

In a bizarre incident, a gang of four intruders broke into the house of a 42 year old man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and mutilated his private parts.

Ghaziabad: The police have not identified the culprits yet.(Representational)
Ghaziabad: The police have not identified the culprits yet.(Representational)

The incident took place in Shahpur Bamheta village under the Wave City Police Station limits on February 28, the police said on Monday.

Also read: Ghaziabad: Woman, 25, held after fake gang rape claim

The victim, identified as Sanjay Yadav, is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City Upasana Pandey said that his son Prince Yadav has lodged a complaint over the assault.

Also read: Ghaziabad: Four-year-old girl raped, neighbour held

He claimed that the attackers sneaked into the house in the night while the victim was sleeping. They made him inhale an intoxicant and then mutilated his private part.

"They rendered him unconscious by making him inhale an intoxicant and then inflicted the grievous injury," the complaint said.

Also read: Ghaziabad: Land authority issue confiscation orders against GDA officials

The police are scanning the CCTV camera near the house to identify the attackers.

Also read: Ghaziabad tutor held for molesting girl student

The victim has not yet given a statement, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the police said.

The police are investigating the case.

With inputs from PTI

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On