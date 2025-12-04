Ghaziabad high-rise dog owner slaps guard over dog litter

A resident of a high-rise society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad reportedly hit the security guard after an argument over the guard stopping the resident's dog from littering. Both men were separated after people intervened in the fight. As per the report, the police are investigating the matter. (Representational Image)

The incident is from Ghaziabad's Gaur Homes Elegant Society, news platform NDTV reported. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing the resident with a dog on a leash having an argument with the security guard. The dog owner suddenly attacks the guard as people try to intervene; in return, the guard also tries to defend himself.

Also read: Pet dog attacks woman in Gujarat, owner slaps her in shocking viral video

Both men were separated after people intervened in the fight. As per the report, the police are investigating the matter.

In a similar incident last month, a pet dog reportedly lunged at a woman, and instead of helping her, the dog owner slapped the woman. The incident took place in Gujarat's Rajkot near Surbhi Possible Flats.

The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media, in which the dog can be seen attacking a resident as she waited for her lift. Following this, the dog owner was seen slapping the resident in a heated verbal exchange.

Also read: Pitbull attacks six-year-old in Delhi's Prem Nagar, owner arrested

The confrontation was circulated widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from users and advocacy groups.

Incidents of dog attacks are becoming common across the country. Earlier, a six-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in Delhi's Prem Nagar, which caused severe injuries. The boy was playing outside his home when the dog charged at him, pinning him to the ground and biting him repeatedly.

Police arrested the owner of the pitbull and registered a case of negligent conduct with respect to animals.