Ghaziabad man running fake embassy morphed photos with PM Modi, had 34 fake seals of countries

A Ghaziabad man arrested Tuesday for allegedly running a fake embassy used morphed photos with global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to dupe people and present himself as a diplomat. Harshvardhan presented himself as a consul or ambassador of non-existent countries.(HT Photo)

The accused, Harshvardhan Jain, was running an illegal diplomatic mission from a rented house in Kavi Nagar.

Harshvardhan presented himself as a consul or ambassador of non-existent countries like Westarctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia, additional director general of UP police (law & order) Amitabh Yash said. He was also found in possession of thirty-four counterfeit seals of various countries and companies, India Today reported.

A consul is a government officer who stays in a foreign country as a representative of the interests of their home country, Yash said, adding that they are tasked with issuing visas, renewing passports, and providing assistance to the residents who stay abroad.

The accused used diplomatic number plates on his vehicles and also used counterfeit seals of various countries.

“His main activities included brokering deals for companies and individuals to work abroad and running a hawala racket through shell companies," Yash said.

Further investigations showed that Harshvardhan had connections with Chandraswami and Adnan Khagoshi, an international arms dealer.

The Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) seized over ₹44 lakh worth of cash, foreign currency of various countries, 12 diplomatic passports of micronations and two fake press cards and pan cards.

They also recovered forged documents with the seal of Ministry of External Affairs and documents of several companies. Four luxury vehicles bearing diplomatic number plates, and 12 diplomatic numbers in total were also found in his possession.

The STF said that Harshvardhan used to broker deals by false promises like job placements for companies and individuals in foreign countries.

The accused was also arrested in 2011, with illegal satellite phones being found in his possession. Following this a case had been registered against him at the Kavi Nagar police station.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.