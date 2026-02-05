‘We love Korean more than our family’: Diary of Ghaziabad sisters reveal obsession with K-pop

The 16-year-old girl and her two half-sisters, aged 11 and 14, who allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a modified window of their ninth-floor flat in a Ghaziabad high-rise in the early hours of Wednesday, purportedly left behind a diary with a note suggesting their obsession with Korean culture. The three allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a modified window of their ninth-floor flat in a Ghaziabad high-rise. (HT PHOTO)

“We are Korean and K-Pop and you are India and Bollywood,” said the note. “We love Korean more than our family.”

ALSO READ | ‘Will you stop us from going to Korea?’: Ghaziabad sisters in grim suicide note HT has seen the contents of the eight-page note. A Ghaziabad police officer also confirmed them.

The note listed 19 things they “loved”, including “Korean, Thailand, American, London, and Japan-based actors and shows”. It said they loved “Dobby studio game, Evil Nun game, and Ice scream man”.

The note added that “Korean and K-pop are our life”. The girls purportedly wrote that they tried to influence their brother to be part of their world and taught him to like Korean culture. “We used to tell our brother that Leno and Kuina [Korean characters] are his brother and sisters but mother would come and tell us to not teach him that. We used to feel bad. We then decided to make our brother our enemy.”