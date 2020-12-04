e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / GHMC poll results LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

GHMC poll results LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

GHMC poll results LIVE Updates: The ruling TRS currently has 99 seats in the Hyderabad civic body, followed by the AIMIM at 44, BJP four, Congress two and TDP one.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 07:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Telangana, Dec 01 (ANI): TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao cast his vote for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Telangana, Dec 01 (ANI): TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao cast his vote for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad (GHMC) polls will take place on Friday in what is seen as a three-way battle between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, in fact, went all out in its campaign for the December 1 polls, with prominent leaders like Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, part president JP Nadda and youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya, among others, campaigning in the IT hub.

Also Read | Hyderabad civic election results 2020: Counting to begin at 8am

The campaigning for these elections sae the BJP raise pitch to change the city’s name to Bhagyanagar, triggering a war of words with the AIMIM. The party also alleged Rohingyas and illegal immigrants were present in large numbers in the city, promising to do a “surgical strike” in the Old City part of Telangana’s capital. Of around 74 lakh voters eligible, only around 34 lakh cast their votes. The current Hyderabad mayor is TRS leader Bonthu Rammohan.

Follow all live updates here:

7:11am: Ruling TRS currently has 99 seats in the civic body

Telangana’s ruling TRS currnetly has 99 seats in the GHMC, followed by AIMIM (44), BJP (4), Congress (2) and TDP (1)

7:00am: Counting of votes for 150-ward GHMC polls to begin at 8am

Counting of votes for the GHMC polls will begin at 8am in 30 polling centres across Hyderabad.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt agrees to review farmers’ key demands
Govt agrees to review farmers’ key demands
Farmers say hopeful of resolution but won’t settle for amendments
Farmers say hopeful of resolution but won’t settle for amendments
From cleanest to worst, study shows how pollution in Delhi rose in a few months
From cleanest to worst, study shows how pollution in Delhi rose in a few months
‘No mask violates the right to life of others’, says Supreme Court
‘No mask violates the right to life of others’, says Supreme Court
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
New law may help ease Green Cards backlog
New law may help ease Green Cards backlog
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In