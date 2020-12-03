Hyderabad civic election results 2020: Counting to begin at 8am tomorrow; CCTV cameras to record entire process

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:06 IST

The counting of votes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council election will begin at 8am on Friday amid elaborate security arrangements. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and 8,152 officials will be engaged in the process, which will be recorded in CCTV cameras.

As ballot papers were used for the election, the results will be known later on Friday. The vote count can be followed on the website of Telangana State election commission.

The voting took place on December 1 following a high-octane campaign which. however, did not match with the voter turnout percentage. Only 34 lakh voters caste their ballots out of around 74 lakh eligible voters, which translated to a voter turnout of only 46.55 per cent.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the last election in 2016 bagging 99 out of 150 wards. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM had won 44 seats, while the BJP won four seats, Cogress two and the TDP one.

BJP conducted a spirited campaign with Union home minister Amit Shah, party president JP adda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP Tejasvi Surya participating in the campaign. The GHMC election is being seen as a litmus test for 2023 state assembly election as 24 assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.