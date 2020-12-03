e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hyderabad civic election results 2020: Counting to begin at 8am tomorrow; CCTV cameras to record entire process

Hyderabad civic election results 2020: Counting to begin at 8am tomorrow; CCTV cameras to record entire process

As ballot papers were used for the election, the results will be known later on Friday. The vote count can be followed on the website of Telangana State election commission.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters wait for their turn to cast vote during the re-polling at Old Malakpet ward for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday.
Voters wait for their turn to cast vote during the re-polling at Old Malakpet ward for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday.(PTI)
         

The counting of votes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council election will begin at 8am on Friday amid elaborate security arrangements. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and 8,152 officials will be engaged in the process, which will be recorded in CCTV cameras.

As ballot papers were used for the election, the results will be known later on Friday. The vote count can be followed on the website of Telangana State election commission.

The voting took place on December 1 following a high-octane campaign which. however, did not match with the voter turnout percentage. Only 34 lakh voters caste their ballots out of around 74 lakh eligible voters, which translated to a voter turnout of only 46.55 per cent.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the last election in 2016 bagging 99 out of 150 wards. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM had won 44 seats, while the BJP won four seats, Cogress two and the TDP one.

BJP conducted a spirited campaign with Union home minister Amit Shah, party president JP adda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP Tejasvi Surya participating in the campaign. The GHMC election is being seen as a litmus test for 2023 state assembly election as 24 assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.

tags
top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In