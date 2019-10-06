e-paper
Ginger Baker, Cream’s volatile drummer, dies at 80

The family of drummer Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, says he has died. He was 80.

music Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:54 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Drummer Ginger Baker of the Legendary supergroup Cream performs during a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain May 2, 2005.
Drummer Ginger Baker of the Legendary supergroup Cream performs during a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain May 2, 2005. (Reuters file photo)
         

The family of drummer Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, says he has died. He was 80.

Baker’s family said on Twitter that he died Sunday: “We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning.”

Gary Hibbert, a media representative for Baker’s family, confirmed his death.

Baker wielded his blues power and jazz technique to help break open popular music and become one of the world’s most admired and feared musicians.

With his blazing eyes, orange-red hair and fiery temperament, Baker ranked with Keith Moon of The Who as the embodiment of musical fury and uncontrollable personality.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 16:54 IST

