Giridhar Aramane assumes charge as defence secretary

Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, assumed charge as the defence secretary on Tuesday.

Aramane, a seasoned bureaucrat, was serving as secretary of the ministry of road transport and highways prior to his new assignment.

In his 32 years of experience, Aramane held various important portfolios in both the central government as well as the Andhra Pradesh government.

He earlier served as additional secretary in the cabinet secretariat and also looked after the exploration division in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, and was the executive director in-charge of inspections at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority.

Also Read: Uttarakhand bureaucrat says UP cops arrest innocents, top officer hits back

In the Andhra Pradesh government, Aramane had served as principal secretary in the Urban Development Department, managing director of AP State Finance Corporation and secretary (finance department).

He also held the post of the collector and DM of the Chittoor and Khammam districts.

Aramane completed his B Tech in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and M Tech from IIT, Madras.

He also has an MA in Economics from Kakatiya University, Warangal.

Aramane takes over as defence secretary at a time when the government is mulling modernisation of the three services. He will take over the top post after Ajay Kumar retired at the end of the previous month.