Girl dies after dog falls on her from 5th floor in Maharashtra's Thane | Video

A four-year-old girl was killed when a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday around 4:30 pm on a narrow busy lane in the Amrit Nagar area of Mumbra, about 30 km from Mumbai.

The child sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, said police.

A video showing the dog falling onto the girl has gone viral on social media. However, it is still unclear whether the dog jumped or was thrown onto the road.

Police are investigating with the Thane Municipal Corporation to ascertain whether the owner had permission to keep the dog or if negligence on their part led to the incident.

The girl's body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway, police added.

In her statement to the police, the girl’s mother said that she did not suspect any foul play in her daughter’s death.

The dog also sustained injuries but was able to stand on its own moments later, according to the footage. The retriever was then rescued and taken to an animal hospital.