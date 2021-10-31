Home / India News / Girl from Afghanistan sends Kabul River water. Yogi offers it at Ram Janmabhoomi
  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the primary goal of his Ayodhya visit is to offer Shree Ram Janmabhoomi the water from the Kabul river sent by a girl in Afghanistan.
The Deepotsav is set to start on November 1 and will conclude on November 5, a day after Diwali.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 04:13 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed 'Jal Abhishek' at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya with water from the Kabul River sent by a girl from Afghanistan. Adityanath said that the water was mixed with Gangajal and then poured at the Ram temple construction site as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier today, the UP CM told a media briefing at his official Lucknow residence that he will be visiting Ayodhya to review the preparation for the grand Deepotsav 2021 celebrations. He said that the primary goal of his Ayodhya visit, however, is to offer Shree Ram Janmabhoomi the water from the Kabul river sent by a girl in Afghanistan.

“A girl from Afghanistan has sent water from the Kabul river to honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to offer it at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya,” Adityanath said.

“From that point of view, I am going there specifically to add that sentiment to this event (Deepotsav) as well,” he added.

The chief minister further stated that he will be visiting Ayodhya to also dedicate Shree Ram Janmbhoomi the emotions of those who have maintained their respect and devotion towards India and its holy shrines despite the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Adityanath said it is a matter of great pride that the construction of the Ram temple is moving ahead by removing the fetters of the past.

This year, Adityanath has announced the nine lakh earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya, one earthen lamp each for an estimated nine lakh beneficiaries of the housing schemes of the Central and the state government. The Deepotsav is set to start on November 1 and will conclude on November 5, a day after Diwali.

HT earlier reported that the district magistrates have been entrusted with the task to ensure that five earthen lamps from every village of Uttar Pradesh reach Ayodhya on time.

