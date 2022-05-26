Girl says can't study due to lack of money. Here's what Chhattisgarh CM did

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel unveiled several development projects in Bastar district on Thursday. During interaction with the citizens as part of his ‘Bhet Mulaqat’ or interaction campaign, he spoke to a girl from Chitrakot area.



Lokeshwari, a resident of Chitrakot, told the chief minister that her father died 15 years ago. Due to poor financial conditions, she and her brother are unable to study. Baghel immediately instructed the in-charge of Bastar district to sanction a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh to her, news agency ANI reported.



The chief minister inaugurated several development projects worth ₹44.54 crores and laid the foundation stone of projects worth nearly ₹12 crores at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium.

Chhattisgarh | Lokeshwari, a girl from Chitrakot told CM Bhupesh Baghel that her father died 15 yrs ago & due to their poor financial condition, she & her brother are unable to study. CM instructed the in-charge of Bastar dist to sanction financial assistance of ₹3 lakh to her. pic.twitter.com/l4Jmtb3nU6 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 26, 2022

“Many playing grounds recognized by FIFA were inaugurated today, for hockey, football, basketball, gym, indoor games, etcetera. Now children from Bastar will go to the international level & play for the Olympics. Bastar is now changing,” ANI quoted Baghel.

Baghel launched the state's first football ground with a running track recognized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), in Jagdalpur today.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launched the state's first football ground with a running track recognized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), in Jagdalpur today. pic.twitter.com/nKxoHBE4F2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 26, 2022

Besides this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Ardor Football Academy of Bhubaneswar, District Football Association of Bastar and the Bastar district administration to promote community football at the grassroots level.

