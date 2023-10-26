Global conflicts reminder country’s security can’t be outsourced: Army chief

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that recent global conflicts were a reminder that the country’s security can neither be outsourced nor be dependent on the largesse of others while highlighting the importance of self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande at curtain-raiser to Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2023 (Twitter/@adgpi)

Speaking at a curtain-raiser to Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2023, General Pande also enumerated the steps taken by the government to boost ‘Atma Nirbharta’ (self-reliance), including bringing out positive indigenisation lists, earmarking budget for research and development, corporatisation of ordnance factories, emphasis on defence exports and setting up of defence corridors.

The army chief’s comments came weeks after India slapped an import ban on 98 weapons and systems, including futuristic infantry combat vehicles, shipborne unmanned aerial systems, medium-range precision kill systems, a variety of ammunition, radars, sensors, and equipment for fighter jets, maritime surveillance planes, warships, helicopters and tanks.

The fifth positive indigenisation list, released by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on October 4, took the number of major defence items placed under an import ban during the last three years to 509.

The previous lists banned the import of different types of weapons and platforms, including lightweight tanks, naval utility helicopters, artillery guns, missiles, destroyers, ship-borne cruise missiles, light combat aircraft, light transport aircraft, long-range land-attack cruise missiles, basic trainer aircraft, airborne early warning and control systems, and multi-barrel rocket launchers.

These platforms are expected to be indigenised during the next five to six years.

Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2023 is being organised by the army in partnership with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS). The first edition of the dialogue will be held on November 3-4 at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

It seeks to carry out a comprehensive analysis of security challenges in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific and will focus on crafting a roadmap for collaborative security measures in the region to fortify India’s position as a ready, resurgent, and relevant stakeholder in the region, officials aware of the matter said.

General Pande said the army was closely working with 340 indigenous defence industries for 230 contracts that will materialise by next year. He added that the army had identified 45 niche technologies in the field of military applications.

Unprecedented trends are shaping the current geo-strategic landscape, the army chief said, adding that India’s rise in stature brings recognition, additional responsibilities and opportunities.

He said the centrality of national interests remains paramount amidst ongoing flux wherein the salience of national security is continuously increasing in the international system.