News / India News / Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast-Celsius

AP |
Feb 11, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 10, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hot with hazy sun;33;27;Hazy sunshine;33;27;SSW;15;74%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;23;18;Cloudy, p.m. showers;23;17;E;14;67%;97%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny, mild;18;7;ESE;8;70%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;18;11;Windy, mostly cloudy;15;13;W;30;58%;69%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;12;8;Mostly cloudy;10;6;W;14;89%;67%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;-4;Partly sunny;0;-4;SE;9;70%;31%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds and warm;21;10;Sunny and warm;21;8;ESE;11;40%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;-9;-25;Colder with clearing;-17;-25;WSW;15;81%;9%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;37;26;Clouds and sun, hot;38;26;NE;12;51%;32%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, mild;19;12;Breezy in the p.m.;18;13;S;19;67%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;24;14;Windy;22;13;SW;31;51%;0%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;A couple of showers;20;14;Warm with hazy sun;25;11;SW;15;38%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;20;Partly sunny;35;23;SE;15;63%;28%;9

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;29;18;Some brightening;30;14;E;16;52%;0%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Partly sunny;33;22;NW;17;48%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy;15;9;Breezy in the a.m.;16;9;WNW;23;47%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;7;-4;Partly sunny, mild;10;-4;SSE;13;34%;36%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;20;14;Windy;20;10;SSE;25;43%;24%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;14;7;Rain and drizzle;10;7;WNW;14;93%;98%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;22;9;Partly sunny;23;7;ESE;12;60%;24%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;24;20;A shower and t-storm;24;19;NE;14;79%;90%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;18;9;Cloudy with showers;11;6;NW;15;88%;94%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Brief p.m. showers;12;7;Showers around;10;5;W;12;86%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;17;5;Breezy in the p.m.;20;11;SSW;17;55%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;18;10;A morning shower;15;6;NNW;15;70%;97%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Uncomfortably humid;32;22;Very warm and humid;32;23;ENE;12;64%;27%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;18;A stray thunderstorm;27;21;SSE;10;78%;86%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;10;-2;Showers around;11;-2;W;22;40%;60%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, nice;22;12;Mostly cloudy;24;13;ENE;13;45%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Sunny and warmer;30;18;SSE;17;51%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;29;20;Very warm and humid;31;19;ESE;6;68%;4%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;25;Clouds and sun;31;23;ENE;11;70%;2%;8

Chicago, United States;Cooler with clearing;5;0;Sun and clouds;5;-2;NW;11;63%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;23;Sunny;33;23;E;12;64%;14%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray p.m. shower;2;1;Breezy in the p.m.;4;2;E;28;91%;77%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;NNW;17;65%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Rain and a t-storm;13;3;WNW;15;88%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A morning shower;33;25;ENE;13;72%;74%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;22;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;WSW;7;62%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Colder with snow;-1;-10;Not as cold;4;-6;SW;9;62%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thickening clouds;27;15;Hazy;29;15;NNW;10;41%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;W;11;81%;92%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this morning;9;2;Partly sunny;9;1;WSW;22;83%;19%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, warm;17;5;Clouds and sun;17;4;NNE;16;38%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Occasional rain;17;12;Very windy;18;17;WSW;34;79%;96%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with hazy sun;21;13;Sunny and warm;25;13;NNE;13;48%;3%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy, warm;32;15;Very warm;31;18;SE;15;42%;41%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Sunny and nice;29;20;SE;17;70%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-15;Cloudy and cold;-8;-9;ENE;14;83%;42%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;23;NE;9;50%;6%;9

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun and warmer;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;ENE;10;40%;0%;6

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;26;18;Showers around;26;19;NNW;13;68%;67%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;33;21;High clouds;33;18;SE;18;57%;2%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny, nice and warm;26;6;Not as warm;22;6;NNE;9;33%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;16;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;S;22;55%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;24;WNW;15;79%;88%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;28;21;Sunny and less humid;28;18;N;18;44%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;31;12;A t-storm around;25;14;N;13;65%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;Sunshine;7;-6;SSW;8;48%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;28;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;NNE;15;18%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;21;6;Mostly cloudy;23;4;SE;9;41%;1%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;14;Plenty of sun;33;18;N;17;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little a.m. snow;1;0;Cloudy and milder;5;3;SE;14;97%;39%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;29;23;Windy and very warm;31;24;ENE;26;63%;26%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;10;69%;57%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy;26;15;Hazy;29;16;NE;9;53%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;N;7;56%;44%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A passing shower;13;5;A few showers;15;6;NE;11;71%;94%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;35;26;Hazy sun and humid;32;26;SW;13;79%;7%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;29;24;Sunshine and nice;29;24;SSE;15;71%;22%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;14;9;Downpours;18;15;WSW;19;96%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;11;7;An afternoon shower;10;3;WSW;14;84%;50%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Mostly sunny;18;5;NNE;8;41%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;12;71%;84%;11

Madrid, Spain;Windy;10;3;Rain and drizzle;6;5;SW;11;81%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;28;Partly sunny, humid;33;28;NE;24;68%;29%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;34;26;A shower or two;32;25;E;11;74%;96%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;E;13;58%;8%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;29;17;Very windy;33;18;SW;29;41%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Breezy in the p.m.;28;9;Sunny;27;10;SSW;13;22%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;25;22;Breezy;26;22;SE;24;75%;59%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;-1;-2;Ice, then rain late;2;1;ESE;14;97%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;37;25;Windy with sunshine;33;26;E;25;62%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Humid with sunshine;30;22;NE;12;76%;56%;10

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;9;2;Cloudy;4;-2;W;17;70%;42%;1

Moscow, Russia;Very cold;-11;-16;Cloudy;-7;-8;ESE;8;85%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;31;22;Hazy sun;32;22;N;14;35%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;13;Mostly sunny;28;16;NE;18;58%;39%;12

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;14;8;Partial sunshine;10;2;NW;13;55%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun, some clouds;19;8;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;WNW;19;66%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy, morning snow;4;-17;A little snow;-13;-18;SSW;24;74%;95%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;11;4;Showers around;11;1;W;22;55%;83%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;-6;-9;Low clouds and cold;-4;-7;NNE;12;80%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;6;0;Breezy in the a.m.;3;-2;W;19;71%;45%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers, humid;31;27;Humid with a t-storm;30;26;W;18;88%;96%;3

Panama City, Panama;Windy;32;24;A bit of rain;34;24;NW;12;67%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sun;32;24;ENE;16;66%;31%;10

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;10;7;An afternoon shower;11;4;W;22;84%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;42;17;Cooler;35;23;S;17;38%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;34;24;Breezy;34;22;ENE;21;48%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Afternoon showers;32;24;N;16;79%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;30;16;Sunny;32;18;ESE;10;54%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy, mild;12;6;Periods of rain;9;6;WSW;16;86%;97%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;5;-8;Mostly sunny;5;-9;W;17;59%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;20;8;Afternoon showers;19;9;NE;9;76%;94%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Occasional rain;19;12;Partly sunny, warmer;22;13;SSW;17;73%;15%;4

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;SE;15;74%;91%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;1;-2;Partly sunny;2;-2;NNE;21;61%;26%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;-3;-3;A morning flurry;1;0;E;14;90%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;32;25;Sunny and very warm;32;24;N;9;64%;16%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A shower in the p.m.;19;14;Breezy and warmer;25;10;NNW;25;46%;26%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Occasional rain;15;7;SSE;13;78%;85%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-9;-19;An icy mix;-9;-11;E;11;76%;100%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;14;7;NNE;13;74%;14%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;29;19;A t-storm around;30;19;E;17;55%;46%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;E;22;62%;26%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Sunlit and nice;26;18;WSW;11;57%;9%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;11;Mostly sunny;24;9;S;16;46%;34%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sun and some clouds;35;14;Sunny and pleasant;32;14;SW;12;42%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Sunny and nice;30;19;NNE;13;63%;2%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;13;5;Heavy a.m. showers;12;11;SW;12;90%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;10;6;Morning rain;11;7;SSW;15;79%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;7;-3;A little icy mix;6;-6;WNW;16;55%;55%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;13;4;Sunny and mild;13;5;SSE;15;56%;36%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Warm, a p.m. shower;33;25;NNE;16;65%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;16;5;Clearing;16;6;NNW;12;58%;85%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;26;22;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;21;69%;79%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A morning flurry;-1;-3;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-3;ENE;13;86%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;A little p.m. rain;25;17;Nice with some sun;25;20;N;19;63%;44%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and warmer;16;9;Warmer with sunshine;21;11;E;16;51%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Lots of sun, cold;-4;-12;Cloudy and cold;-5;-7;ENE;13;85%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;21;6;Some sun, pleasant;19;4;NNE;10;37%;8%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice and warm;19;4;Some sun;17;5;NW;14;50%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing and mild;16;7;Mild with some sun;16;8;NE;11;32%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;21;13;NE;7;62%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Windy this afternoon;21;14;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;9;SSE;18;66%;90%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;12;4;Showers around;11;3;WSW;23;46%;98%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;9;1;Low clouds;4;-1;WNW;12;67%;16%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and very warm;27;10;Windy with hazy sun;21;12;WNW;29;50%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Occasional p.m. rain;21;10;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;WSW;22;68%;26%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-11;-25;Sunny;-2;-16;E;5;71%;55%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon showers;9;5;A little rain;8;6;NNE;10;95%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;A stray p.m. shower;16;10;A shower or two;12;7;WNW;16;78%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;ESE;12;46%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. snow;-1;-2;Low clouds;2;1;ESE;18;97%;93%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;8;4;Rain and drizzle;11;7;SSE;14;86%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;19;10;Very windy, clearing;16;10;SSE;41;63%;27%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;WSW;10;56%;6%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;11;0;Sunny and mild;8;1;NE;5;59%;1%;3

_____

Sunday, February 11, 2024
