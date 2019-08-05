‘Glorious day’, to ‘catastrophic consequences’: Political leaders react to Article 370’s revocation

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:49 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government, which listed four bills and legislative proposals before the Rajya Sabha, intends to get the resolution passed by the end of the day. As Shah read out the details of the proposal, opposition leaders shouted slogans against the government.

Follow Jammu and Kashmir live updates here

Here’s how various political leaders reacted to the development:

* BJP leader Ram Madhav: “What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined? (sic),” Madhav tweeted.

* DV Sadananda Gowda: “Article 370 abolished. The moment I lived for #BharatEkHai,” Union minister Sadananda Gowda wrote on Twitter.

*Baijayant Jay Panda: “Congratulations @narendramodiji & @AmitShah Ji on historic decision to revoke #Art370 It was long overdue. J&K acceded to India by the same rules as other states. Yet decades were wasted, tens of thousands killed, & lakhs displaced. Because of naiveté, rather than realpolitik..” BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda posted on Twitter.

Watch Amit Shah move resolution on Article 370

* Mehbooba Mufti: “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K,” PDP’s leader Mehbooba Mufti wrote.

“It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises (sic),” she also said.

* Rajyavardhan Rathore: “Thank you @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji THIS IS THE BEST HOMAGE TO ALL SOLDIERS MARTYRED IN KASHMIR #Article370 going going .... (gone),” BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted.

*Arun Jaitley : “The government’s decision in relation to Article 370 is a monumental decision towards National integration,” senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley said.

“The decision of the government will help the people of J&K the Most. More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue,” the former Union finance minister added on Twitter.

*Vasundhara Raje “It took 65 years to abrogate #Article370 & #Article35A but a historic mistake stands corrected today! Congratulate and thank PM Shri @narendramodiji & HM Shri @AmitShah ji for returning the people of the valley their freedom & identity,” former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also tweeted.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 12:13 IST