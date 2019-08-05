‘Darkest day... catastrophic’: Mehbooba Mufti on Article 370 abrogation proposal

india

‘Darkest day’, tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti minutes after Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that extends special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K,” the People Democratic Party leader said.

Sounding a note of caution Mufti tweeted: “It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.”

The way some sections of media & civil society are celebrating these developments with glee is disgusting & disconcerting. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

The moving of resolution in Parliament followed intense speculation for the past two weeks about a ‘big decision’ on Kashmir. A few days back all tourists and pilgrims at the ongoing Amarnath yatra were told to leave the Valley.

On Monday, morning internet was snapped, restriction sput on leaders and schools were shut.

Regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir have called attempts to abrogate Article 370 an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he would also speak about the situation in Kashmir which has been put under a security lockdown by the administration. Movement of several political leaders such as former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been restricted by the administration which has also severely curtailed movement of public.

The government, which listed four bills and legislative proposals before the Rajya Sabha, intends to get the resolution passed by the end of day.

