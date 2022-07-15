Go for adoption rather than termination of pregnancy, suggests Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Friday asked a 25-year-old unmarried woman to go for adoption rather than termination of pregnancy as abortion cannot be permitted at this stage because she has been pregnant for 23 weeks and 4 days.

The upper gestation limit for the termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for special categories, including survivors of rape and other vulnerable women such as differently abled and minors

A chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma-led bench asked the woman’s lawyer to take instructions and posted the matter for hearing post-lunch at 2pm. “Why are you killing the child? We are giving you a window...There is a big queue for adoptions.”

Sharma said that they were not forcing the woman to raise the child and would ensure she goes to a good hospital for delivery. “Her whereabouts will not be known. You give birth and come back,” Sharma said. He added that if the government does not pay for the childbirth expenses, he would do so.

The woman’s lawyer cited the mental agony of his unmarried client and said she has been pregnant for over 23 weeks. He added his client was not physically, mentally, or financially fit to bring up the child as a single unmarried parent. It will cause her mental trauma and be a social stigma, the lawyer said.

The court maintained granting permission for abortion amounted to killing the child.