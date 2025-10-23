‘Go in for make-in-India EVs’: Amitabh Kant to Lokpal after BMWs tender

Amid the row over a public tender floated by the Lokpal of India, seeking to acquire seven high-end BMW 330 Li vehicles, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant asked authorities to cancel the tender and called for supporting make-in-India electric vehicles instead. By switching to Mahindra EV, Amitabh Kant said he was delighted contribute to India's journey towards a greener future while supporting #MakeInIndia innovation and manufacturing. (X/@amitabhk87)

The tender notice, dated October 16, regarding the procurement of luxury vehicles from India's anti-corruption ombudsman triggered a massive backlash.

"The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed Agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li Cars to the Lokpal of India," the notice reads. The Lokpal wants these cars, each costing over ₹60 lakh, to preferably be delivered within two weeks, and no later than 30 days from the date of order.

Citing the Lokpal's public tender, Amitabh Kant, who has served as India's G20 sherpa from July 2022 to June 2025, said on Tuesday they "need to cancel this tender".

"They need to cancel this tender and go in for @makeinindia Electric Vehicles - either Mahindra's XEV 9E, BE 6 or Tata's Harrier EV. They are top class vehicles," Kant said in a post on X.

On Wednesday night, Kant, in a post on X, said he has switched to the Mahindra XEV9, "embracing born electric mobility. It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology and superb driving performance".

"Delighted to contribute to India's journey towards a greener future while supporting #MakeInIndia innovation and manufacturing. The shift to EVs is not just about vehicles - it is about powering India's progress with cleaner air, advanced technology, and a robust domestic industry," Kant added.