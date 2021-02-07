Goa can be India's fisheries hub, ₹400 cr investment discussed with CM
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that Goa has the potential to become the fisheries hub of the country and held a discussion with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and State Fisheries Minister Filipe Rodrigues about a holistic investment of ₹400 crore for the fisheries sector in Goa.
"Goa has the potential to become the fisheries hub of the country. I have discussed with Goa CM and Fisheries Minister of the state about a holistic investment of ₹400 crore for the fisheries sector in the state. Out of this, ₹41.47 crore has been approved already," said Singh while addressing a press conference.
Sea cage culture will be promoted in Goa, the Union Minister added.
"It will lead to an increase in the export of fishes from the state. To be started with 1000 cages, along with the state's fisheries department," said Singh.
"Development of a hygienic wholesale fish market with an investment of ₹50 crores and a fish aquarium of international standards for the purpose of tourism in the state of Goa has been discussed with the State Government," he added.
Singh further said the "Sagar Mitra" scheme will be implemented in the villages of Goa for educating the local youth dependent on fishing and fisheries Sea-weed culture and ornamental fish culture will be strengthened in the state of Goa.
"On basis of discussions with the Government of Goa, it has been decided to develop 30 new landing centres for fisheries as well as tourism purposes. Road connectivity from jetties and landing centres to the villages will also be ensured," he added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
About 50 labourers who were working at the under-construction Rishiganga dam are said to be missing.
The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the flood company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to remain alert and coordinate with the district administration officers if needed.
The Ghaziabad police deployed five teams to trace the suspects who were arrested within a few hours of the murders.
