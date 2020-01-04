Goa Christians, Muslims support CAA, says CM Pramod Sawant

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 01:09 IST

Christians and Muslims in Goa are in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and have demonstrated that they have not fallen prey to the opposition’s misleading campaigns, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Addressing a rally organised by the ruling BJP government to drum up support for the Citizenship Amendment Act, the chief minister said the gathering of people from across the socio-cultural spectrum was enough indication of the support the newly amended law had in the state.

“Minorities and Christians are being misled that the Citizenship Amendment Act is targeting them. [But] You have shown with this rally that Hindus, Muslims and Christians support the CAA,” Sawant said.

He said the Goa residents had nothing to fear from the act which was being used by the opposition to spread fear.

“They are frightening people by claiming the Portuguese passport holders will be evicted. The Citizenship Amendment Act is [only] linked to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, for the others there is no change in the process and the existing mechanisms will continue,” Sawant said.

He said there was also an attempt to create confusion on the issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

“On the issue of NRC, NPR, some people are trying to create confusion. Stop scaring minorities!” Sawant said, adding, that Goa was the only state where uniform civil code had been implemented without any hitches. “We should be proud of it,” he said.

The rally was headlined by BJP’s working president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak ten lines on the CAA.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak ten lines on the CAA and spell out his opposition in two lines,” Nadda told the pro CAA rally in the state capital, Panaji.

Nadda said it was a shame that parties with long histories did not know the legislation well.

“I feel pity for the Congress party today. I pity their thought and knowledge. Congress, NCP, which have such a long history, this is what their leaders have been reduced to that they do not know what CAA is!” Nadda said.