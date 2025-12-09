Goa club fire heat spread to Delhi, reveals only fraction of hotels fit to battle blaze

Only 52 hotels and 38 clubs of the thousands that exist in the national capital possess fire safety certificates, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). A view of the Romeo Lane Restaurant owned by Saurabh Luthra, owner of the Nightclub in Goa where the fire tragedy occurred resulting in the death of 25 people at Civil Lines, in New Delhi, on Monday.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The figures have assumed urgency amid intensified checks and the Goa Police action following a blaze at a nightclub there that killed 25 people.

A source linked with restaurant associations said the numbers underline a deeply unorganised and unregulated hospitality sector in Delhi.

He claimed that the capital has over 50,000 restaurants, more than 5,000 hotels, and over 1,000 nightclubs, but only a fraction have undergone fire-safety certification.

"Restaurants that serve liquor require an excise certificate, a fire safety certificate and the FSSAI permit. But the sector is very unorganised, and several hotels, restaurants and clubs do not procure or even apply for a fire safety certificate," the source said.

He added that the DFS has specific norms on the minimum area required for issuing certificates.

"A tragedy can happen anywhere, and it is also the responsibility of hotel, nightclub and restaurant owners to keep all fire-dousing equipment functional and updated. It is very strange that only 52 hotels and 38 clubs in a city like Delhi have valid fire safety certificates," he said.

A DFS official said fire safety certificates are issued to restaurants with a built-up area of 90 square metres and above.

A devastating fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa.

Twenty-five people were killed in the blaze, prompting a nationwide scrutiny of fire preparedness, particularly in high-density entertainment zones.

As part of its probe, a Goa Police team on Monday arrived in Delhi and searched the residence of the nightclub's owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, in Hudson Lane near Delhi University. They were not found there.

The Goa Police has sought the local police's help in tracking down the two.

So far, the Goa Police has arrested the club's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur.

Another employee, Bharat Kohli, who handled daily operations at the club and is a resident of Sabzi Mandi in north Delhi, was detained in the capital. His name surfaced during the questioning of a club manager. Kohli is being taken to Goa for more questioning, a source said.

Out of the 25 who perished in the club fire, four were Delhi residents and all relatives – Vinod Kumar, 43, Kamla Joshi, 42, Anita Joshi, 41, and Saroj Joshi, 39.

Bhavna, who was injured in the fire, is Vinod's wife and a sister to the three deceased women.

With Christmas and New Year crowds expected to swell in Delhi, the city police have announced heightened vigilance across party hot spots.

A police officer said clubs, bars, restaurants and event venues have been directed to review their fire safety compliance, ensure that extinguishers are functional, exits are unobstructed, and electrical loads are strictly monitored.

"High-density nights require full adherence to emergency protocols. We will maintain strict vigilance," the officer said.

More PCR vans, motorcycle patrols and foot patrol teams have been deployed across the city, outside prominent nightlife hubs and hotels. District police units are coordinating with fire officials for joint inspections, he added.

Members of the hospitality industry said they were already reviewing norms in light of the Goa tragedy.