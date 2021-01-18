Goa government to form panel to identify new land for IIT
The Goa government will form a committee to identify alternative land to set up the IIT campus this time to ensure that the fiasco of villager protests over an identified land does not repeat itself, chief minister Pramod Sawant has said.
“We have not decided where to shift it yet. The government may form a four to five member committee consisting of educationists, IIT officials and others for verification. We do not want such a problem again,” Sawant told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Margao in South Goa.
“The IIT should have a base in Goa. The government is serious about it. The committee will examine location options and the government will take a final decision then,” he added.
Late last week, following sustained protests that only gathered in size with neighbouring villages pitching in to support the villagers of Melaulim who were protesting against the IIT for the past six months, Sawant relented and said IIT would be shifted elsewhere ‘respecting the views of the people.’
The decision capped more than six months of protests, largely by Malaulim villagers who had refused to concede land in their village and had set up a blockade at the entrance to the site refusing to allow government surveyors to demarcate the land.
There were violent clashes in early January between villagers and Goa Police, resulting in injuries on both sides.
In May last year, the Goa government had formally transferred around 10 lakh sq. mts land in Melaulim village in North Goa, for setting up of IIT. IIT Goa has been functioning from a temporary campus at the Goa Engineering College since 2014.
Two other sites previously identified by the state government, in Canacona and Sanguem sub districts, for setting up of a permanent campus for IIT were also scrapped in the face of protests from local residents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: Vice President Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata
- The TMC claimed the violence was a diversionary tactic adopted by the BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case: Here's what you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong led opposition stages walkout from Kerala assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satellite imagery shows Chinese village in disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh
- The village is located on the banks of Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station
- As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Results of Maharashtra gram panchayat polls in favour of MVA: Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhawana Kanth to take part in R-Day flypast, first woman fighter pilot to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan ends night curfew after Covid-19 review meet, cuts RT-PCR test price
- The Rajasthan government had clamped night curfew in eight 8 districts from 8 pm to 6 am on November 21 after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand assembly polls a yr away, BJP starts prep; Cong faces infighting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav over Tandav: Why Amazon’s political drama ignited a firestorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahni set to become Bihar MLCs unopposed
- No other person has filed nomination against Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukesh Sani in view of the obvious majority of the National Democratic Alliance in the state legislature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox