**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this July 11, 2019 file photo, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Goa Niwas in New Delhi. Sawant said he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02-09-2020_000073B) (PTI)
india news

Goa government to form panel to identify new land for IIT

CM Pramod Sawant said they do not want a rerun of villagers refusing to concede identified land for IIT-Goa
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:03 PM IST

The Goa government will form a committee to identify alternative land to set up the IIT campus this time to ensure that the fiasco of villager protests over an identified land does not repeat itself, chief minister Pramod Sawant has said.

“We have not decided where to shift it yet. The government may form a four to five member committee consisting of educationists, IIT officials and others for verification. We do not want such a problem again,” Sawant told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Margao in South Goa.

“The IIT should have a base in Goa. The government is serious about it. The committee will examine location options and the government will take a final decision then,” he added.

Late last week, following sustained protests that only gathered in size with neighbouring villages pitching in to support the villagers of Melaulim who were protesting against the IIT for the past six months, Sawant relented and said IIT would be shifted elsewhere ‘respecting the views of the people.’

The decision capped more than six months of protests, largely by Malaulim villagers who had refused to concede land in their village and had set up a blockade at the entrance to the site refusing to allow government surveyors to demarcate the land.

There were violent clashes in early January between villagers and Goa Police, resulting in injuries on both sides.

In May last year, the Goa government had formally transferred around 10 lakh sq. mts land in Melaulim village in North Goa, for setting up of IIT. IIT Goa has been functioning from a temporary campus at the Goa Engineering College since 2014.

Two other sites previously identified by the state government, in Canacona and Sanguem sub districts, for setting up of a permanent campus for IIT were also scrapped in the face of protests from local residents.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the actions of a few have brought bad name to Indian businesses, the vice president urged the young company secretaries to ensure ethics and accountability in corporate governance.
india news

Corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: Vice President Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Describing company secretaries as the conscience-keepers of the corporate, he said it was imperative for them to be upright and not succumb to any pressure from the management.
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The TMC claimed the violence was a diversionary tactic adopted by the BJP
The Governor said Mannan had advocated for the removal of retired 'Officer on Special Duty' appointees for allegedly being 'political'.(PTI)
india news

Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The Governor said Mannan urged him to take up the matter to Election Commission of India (ECI) for timely action as officials removed by the commission have been serving in key posts in Mamata Banerjee-led state government.
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case: Here's what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The three-member bench considering the review petition is headed by Justice UU Lalit.
The opposition walked out after the Speaker refused permission, saying the incident occurred a month ago and was under the consideration of the State Election Commission.(ANI Photo)
india news

Cong led opposition stages walkout from Kerala assembly

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to move an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged threatening of a poll officer by an MLA during the recent local body polls.
The Indo-China border at Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh.(REUTERS)
india news

Satellite imagery shows Chinese village in disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The village is located on the banks of Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The initiative has been taken with the help of Tinka Tinka Foundation.(HT Photo)
india news

Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa.
"As per inputs, the results of Gram Panchayat elections are good and are in favour of the MVA," Ajit Pawar said.(HT Photo)
india news

Results of Maharashtra gram panchayat polls in favour of MVA: Ajit Pawar

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Pawar said the overall (political) picture in Maharashtra seems to be changing post the results of Legislative Council elections held last year.
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth is one of the first women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF). (HT )
india news

Bhawana Kanth to take part in R-Day flypast, first woman fighter pilot to do so

Reported by HT CorrespondentEdited by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Bhawana Kanth, along with Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh, was inducted into the IAF as the first women fighter pilots in 2016.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
india news

Rajasthan ends night curfew after Covid-19 review meet, cuts RT-PCR test price

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • The Rajasthan government had clamped night curfew in eight 8 districts from 8 pm to 6 am on November 21 after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases
Sakhi, a one-stop centre in Srinagar.(ANI)
india news

Srinagar sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The one-stop centre is a completely centrally sponsored scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund.
Representational Image.
india news

Uttarakhand assembly polls a yr away, BJP starts prep; Cong faces infighting

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat has formed a five-member committee under the leadership of Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal for preparing a road map for the 2022 elections
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam looks on as his supporters blacken the faces of actors on the poster of Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav during a protest in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI)
india news

Tandav over Tandav: Why Amazon’s political drama ignited a firestorm

Reported by Aditi PrasadEdited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The controversy over Tandav once again raises the age-old debate about freedom of expression versus moral policing and censorship.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:08 PM IST
A Border Security Force constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Khowai District of
BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain (left) will replace Sushil Modi in the legislative council after the latter's election to the Rajya Sabha while VIP chief Mukesh Sahni (right) will replace Vinod Narayan Jha who had won the assembly election.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahni set to become Bihar MLCs unopposed

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • No other person has filed nomination against Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukesh Sani in view of the obvious majority of the National Democratic Alliance in the state legislature
