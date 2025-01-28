Goa govt proposes to begin academic year in April, upsets parents and teachers

PANAJI: The Goa education department has proposed to start the school academic year in the state from April 1 rather than early June, angering parents and teachers who have questioned the rationale behind the decision. Goa education director Shailesh Zingade said the state government was “considering” the change but hadn’t issued any directions yet. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO/Representative Image)

So far, Goa’s academic year started in the first week of June, coinciding with the onset of the monsoon, after a six to eight week ‘summer’ holiday through April and May

The education department has proposed to change this and begin the academic year in April followed by a one-month break in May before resuming the session in June.

“April is one of the hottest months in Goa, with high temperatures and humidity creating extremely uncomfortable and unhealthy conditions for students and teachers. Most schools lack proper cooling facilities, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and reduced concentration in classrooms,” Suraj Victoria, president of the All Goa Secondary School Teachers’ Association, said in a memorandum sent to the education department against the move.

“Both students and teachers are accustomed to the traditional June start, aligned with Goa’s climatic and cultural conditions. A sudden change will disrupt their mental and physical readiness, leading to unnecessary stress and confusion. The June start has always complemented Goa’s cooler monsoon season, providing a conducive learning environment as opposed to the harsh heat of April,” the memorandum said.

Goa education director Shailesh Zingade said the state government was “considering” a change in the time table but hadn’t issued any directions yet. “We have not issued any such instructions. The proposal was suggested by the NEP (National Education Policy) committee at the state level and we are considering it,” Zingade said.

Parents questioned why the government was in a rush.

“I do not understand what the hurry is. The month of April is the hottest month of the year combined with humidity. The government says they are doing it to bring it in tune with the CBSE calendar. CBSE schools have the infrastructure and facilities to cope with the change. State schools have tin roofs,” Ana Clara Remedios, a parent and president of a parent teacher association, said.