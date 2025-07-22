Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Goa govt tables bill to allow it to declare animals ferocious, ban domestication

ByGerard de Souza
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 10:23 am IST

In 2023, chief minister Pramod Sawant promised to ban aggressive breeds of dogs after a Rottweiler jumped over the gate of his house and attacked two children, seriously injuring one of them

The Goa government has tabled a bill in the assembly seeking to allow it to declare “any breed or class of animals” as “ferocious” and banning their domestication and breeding.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant promised to ban aggressive breeds of dogs in 2023. (PTI/file)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant promised to ban aggressive breeds of dogs in 2023. (PTI/file)

The move on Monday came two years after chief minister Pramod Sawant promised to ban aggressive breeds of dogs after a Rottweiler jumped over the gate of his house and attacked two children, seriously injuring one of them. There have been a series of such cases since. In August 2022, a dog mauled to death a five-year-old boy. Stray dogs killed a toddler in April this year.

State animal husbandry Nilkanth Halarnkar said the Goa Animal Breeding and Domestication (Regulation and Compensation) Bill aims to prohibit domestication and breeding of ferocious animals. He added it provides for regulation of breeding and domestication of animals.

The bill says owners of animals declared “ferocious” shall be solely responsible for their actions and liable, if they harm any human or animal, for paying compensation. It seeks to allow the legal representative of anyone killed by a “ferocious” animal to seek compensation from the owner.

The bill says once a breed or class of animals is declared ferocious, the owners will have 30 days to inform in writing the animal husbandry director about their existence. The owners will then have 60 days to sterilize the animal and obtain a certificate from the director confirming the sterilization.

Owners of ferocious animals, failing to comply with the law, are liable to be punished with simple imprisonment, which may extend to three months and shall not be less than 15 days. The bill proposes a fine of up to 50,000 and community service as well. It seeks to empower courts to order community service in place of imprisonment.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Goa govt tables bill to allow it to declare animals ferocious, ban domestication
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On