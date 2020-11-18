e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa govt to issue new SOP for hotels amid tourist season, says state health minister

Goa govt to issue new SOP for hotels amid tourist season, says state health minister

The govt is in the process of issuing guidelines for hotels, which will make it mandatory for them to reserve one room as an isolation room on their property, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters after meeting CM Pramod Sawant.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Panaji
Tourists relax at a cafe on Baga beach in Goa (REUTERS/File Photo)
Tourists relax at a cafe on Baga beach in Goa (REUTERS/File Photo)
         

The Goa government is drawing up a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for hotels amid the ongoing tourist season, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Rane said that coastal state will not seal its borders to keep out tourists.

“We are in the process of issuing guidelines for hotels, which will make it mandatory for them to reserve one room as an isolation room on their property,” the minister said.

Any guest who tests positive for coronavirus, but is asymptomatic, can be put up in the isolation room on hotel premises, he said.

Rane further said that constant monitoring of patients in home isolation has brought down the Covid-19 mortality rate in the state.

“We don’t get patients in a breathless stage any more, as we are monitoring their health in home isolation,” he said.

Referring to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha’s statement about poor health infrastructure in Goa, Rane offered a tour of the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital to show the robust infrastructure put in place by the Goa government.

“People in Delhi have to pay for their treatment, while Goa is the only state that provides free treatment for Covid-19,” he said. PTI RPS ARU ARU

tags
top news
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Delhi: Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 200-limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
Delhi: Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 200-limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In